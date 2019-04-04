Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on The Revival, Women's Battle Royal and More

1 of 3

John Pollock of Post Wrestling reported The Revival is set to defend the Raw Tag Team Championships on Sunday at WrestleMania despite the fact that no match has been announced.

The potential opponents? Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, who approached Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder backstage at Raw on Monday.

Such a match would be interesting in that the last time Ryder was abruptly added to a title bout at The Showcase of the Immortals, he left Dallas' AT&T Stadium with the Intercontinental Championship. A repeat of that upset would also score Curt Hawkins his first victory in well over 200 matches.

At an event defined by moments in time, the end of a historic losing streak and the feelgood moment of longtime friends Ryder and Hawkins winning gold would fit the theme.

The outcome of that proposed match would also give fans an idea of the company's plans in regard to The Revival.

It was not that long ago that the duo asked for their release from their contracts, per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. A loss Sunday could indicate they are on their way out of WWE sooner rather than later and that the company has taken the steps to begin beating them down and diminishing their star power on their way out the door.

Regardless of the outcome, all four competitors in the speculated upon match are above-average in-ring workers who could deliver a solid match either on the main card or Kickoff.