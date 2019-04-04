Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on The Revival, Women's Battle Royal and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on The Revival, Women's Battle Royal and MoreApril 4, 2019
WWE WrestleMania is set to take place Sunday night, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and as such, the rumor mill is running wild with the possibility of special appearances and as-yet-unannounced matches.
At the heart of one of those rumors? The Revival, who have not been announced for the show despite reigning as Raw tag team champions. What might they be up to Sunday on wrestling's grandest stage?
Which former champion may return for one of the Kickoff Show Battle Royals?
And what may WWE have in store beyond WrestleMania for its controversial return to Saudi Arabia?
Update on the Revival's Raw Tag Team Championships Defense
John Pollock of Post Wrestling reported The Revival is set to defend the Raw Tag Team Championships on Sunday at WrestleMania despite the fact that no match has been announced.
The potential opponents? Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, who approached Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder backstage at Raw on Monday.
Such a match would be interesting in that the last time Ryder was abruptly added to a title bout at The Showcase of the Immortals, he left Dallas' AT&T Stadium with the Intercontinental Championship. A repeat of that upset would also score Curt Hawkins his first victory in well over 200 matches.
At an event defined by moments in time, the end of a historic losing streak and the feelgood moment of longtime friends Ryder and Hawkins winning gold would fit the theme.
The outcome of that proposed match would also give fans an idea of the company's plans in regard to The Revival.
It was not that long ago that the duo asked for their release from their contracts, per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. A loss Sunday could indicate they are on their way out of WWE sooner rather than later and that the company has taken the steps to begin beating them down and diminishing their star power on their way out the door.
Regardless of the outcome, all four competitors in the speculated upon match are above-average in-ring workers who could deliver a solid match either on the main card or Kickoff.
Eve Torres to Appear at WrestleMania?
Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc) reported Eve Torres is being brought in for WrestleMania weekend and may be used for the Women's Battle Royal Sunday night during the event's Kickoff Show.
Torres last competed in WWE on the January 14, 2013 episode of Raw where she lost the Divas Championship to Kaitlyn.
One of the bright spots of the women's division at a time when female Superstars were treated as an afterthought, Torres never really got the opportunity to showcase her abilities in a match the lengths and likes of which Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Asuka have today.
While that will not happen in the battle royal either, having the opportunity to compete at a WrestleMania headlined by women and featuring their presence so heavily throughout, is a great opportunity for one of the unsung heroes and a supremely talented individual.
WWE-Saudi Arabia Update
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats) reported WWE's next event in Saudi Arabia has been moved from May 3 to June 7, possibly affecting Superstar availability for the show. The Undertaker and Lesnar were originally slated for the May 3 show but their status is up in their air with the move, he would state.
The Saudi Arabian shows are always controversial, for a number of reasons, but the shuffling of talent onto and off of the card will only make it more frustrating for the WWE Universe.
Lesnar and Undertaker are staples of those events, massive stars who helped lend a sense of urgency and credibility to the shows. What they do is of great interest to fans, and rightfully so. They are icons, industry giants.
Without them, WWE faces an uphill battle to try and convince a fan base already burnt out from the WrestleMania experience to devote more of their time to a show they may be morally opposed to even taking place, let alone watching.
It is not yet known whether or not the change in date definitely means Undertaker and Lesnar will not appear but if they do not, look for this years' journey to the Middle East to be significantly less intriguing than in years past, unless the company comes up with some must-see match or angle to convince audiences to watch four more hours of pro wrestling.