Ryan Fraser on Arsenal Rumours: 'It Means You Are Are Doing Something Right'

John Early/Getty Images

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has admitted it feels good to be linked with a "massive club" like Arsenal.

According to the Mirror's John Cross, Gunners head coach Unai Emery wants a new wide man in the summer and has had "glowing reports" about Fraser.

In response to the rumours, the 25-year-old told Sky Sports News: "What will be, will be."

And he also admitted it is flattering to be linked with a club like Arsenal:

"I'm not going to lie, it's very nice. It means you are are doing something right. They are a huge club, a massive club. When you see your name thrown around you always think to yourself that you are a Bournemouth player and you try to do well. I'm not going to lie, you do feel good, especially when it's a massive club."

Fraser is enjoying the best season of his career. He has played some part in each of the Cherries' 32 Premier League games so far in 2018-19, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists:

His previous best goal return for a single league season was five in 2017-18. As well as the fact he is starting to make a significant contribution in both scoring and assisting goals, Emery is likely attracted by Fraser's versatility.

A six-time Scotland international, Fraser prefers to play on the left side of the front three. However, he can also operate on the right flank or through the middle if needs be.

Arsenal have improved under Emery this season, as proved by the fact they have already equalled their points tally from last term:

Improvements still need to be made, though, if the Gunners are to be title contenders again.

Most pressingly they need to strengthen in defence, but an addition of Fraser's quality would add depth to Arsenal's attacking ranks.

His current Bournemouth contract only runs to the end of next season, so the Cherries may well be open to a decent offer in order to make some money on him.