Tottenham Announce World-Record £113M Profit for 2017-18 Season

Tottenham Hotspur achieved a world-record £112.9 million profit for the 2017-18 season, exceeding Liverpool's £106 million total for the same period.

The Times' Martyn Ziegler shared a look at their accounts:

The accounts were released by Companies House on Wednesday, the same day Tottenham played their first match at their new stadium, in which they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League.

Spending on the venue exceeded £1 billion in total, with £514 million spent on it in 2017-18, per football finance expert Kieran Maguire:

According to MailOnline's Adam Shergold, Spurs' £380.7 million revenue was also a record for the club after they finished third in the Premier League and reached the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Liverpool made it to the final in Europe's premier competition and finished fourth in England's top flight, but Tottenham benefited from spending the campaign playing at Wembley Stadium while their new venue was under construction.

Having sold an average of 68,500 tickets for each game, Spurs received £42.6 million in gate receipts as well as £93.5 million from sponsorship and corporate hospitality, marking an increase of £32.8 million on the previous season.

Tottenham also spent significantly less on wages than their top-six rivals, per Sporting Intelligence's Nick Harris:

That serves as a valuable reminder of the excellent work Mauricio Pochettino has done to transform Spurs into regular top-four finishers.

The Lilywhites are third in the division with six matches remaining, and should they remain in the top four, it will be the fourth campaign running they've finished there.

Supporters may question why the club did not sign a single player last summer or in the January transfer window following their record profit, but Spurs have also had to use a £537 million bank loan to finance their stadium move, which must be repaid by 2022.