Final Four 2019: TV Schedule, Bracket and Predictions for NCAA Semifinals

Only one men's basketball team can end the season by cutting down the nets and hoisting the national championship trophy. Four schools still have players hoping it will be them doing just that.

The Final Four begins Saturday night, with the national championship game on Monday night. All three games will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Three of the four schools in the Final Four—Virginia, Texas Tech and Auburn—have never previously won a national title.

Bracket

Final Four Schedule (All Times ET)

Saturday

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia, 6:09 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 8:49 p.m., CBS

Monday

National Championship Game, 9 p.m., CBS

Predictions

The Final Four teams have all played well over the past several weeks, so Saturday's games should be close.

The first semifinal features the lone No. 1 seed to make it to the Final Four, Virginia, and the lowest-seeded team to reach it, Auburn. The Tigers aren't a Cinderella team, as they come from the SEC and are a No. 5 seed, but it still comes as a surprise to many to see them playing this late into March Madness.

This has been the best season in Auburn men's basketball's history. The Tigers beat No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Kentucky in the past two rounds, and to advance to the national championship game, they will have to add another impressive victory over Virginia.

Not only did Auburn knock out North Carolina and Kentucky, but it also beat Kansas earlier in the tournament, meaning the Tigers eliminated the three winningest programs in men's college basketball history.

"At Auburn in athletics, we're not Cinderellas in anything," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters Sunday. "We're really, really good in all those other sports. We win championships. Been a long time since men's basketball has been good. That what makes it so special for us."

Michigan State, the only former national champion in the Final Four, will join Auburn in the national championship game.

The Spartans won national titles in 1979 and 2000, with the latter coming with current head coach Tom Izzo at the helm.

Michigan State and its semifinal opponent, Texas Tech, each knocked off a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight. The Spartans took down Duke, the No. 1 overall seed, while the Red Raiders beat Gonzaga.

On Wednesday, Michigan State held its final practice before departing for Minneapolis.

"Today was smooth," Spartans junior point guard Cassius Winston said, according to the Phil Friend of the Lansing State Journal. " We're ready to go."

Count on them to be going to their first national championship game since 2009.