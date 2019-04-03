Robert Griffin III Says Jaguars Tried to Trade for Him Twice Last Season

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III went on The Lounge Podcast, the team's official podcast, and said the Jacksonville Jaguars tried to trade for him twice last season.

Jay Johnson of Jags Wire provided a brief transcription of Griffin's comments, which referenced the potential of heading to Jacksonville this offseason as well.

"Jacksonville tried to trade for me at the end of the preseason and right before the trade deadline, so we knew that was an opportunity and there'd be a chance if things didn’t work out with Nick Foles," Griffin said.

The Jags ended up signing Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract, per Over the Cap. Griffin re-signed with Baltimore on a two-year, $4 million deal.

The Jaguars nosedived after a 3-1 start. Jacksonville went 2-10 down the stretch and scored more than 18 points in a game only twice over that span.

From Weeks 5 through 8, Jacksonville went 0-4 and was outscored 114-46. Jags starting quarterback Blake Bortles completed only 55.7 percent of his passes, throwing three touchdowns and tossing five interceptions. He also threw for a meager 6.61 passing yards per attempt and had four fumbles.

Bortles wasn't the only reason for the Jaguars' demise. A struggling offensive line, star running back Leonard Fournette's hamstring injury and a faltering defense all played a part, too.

But given the timing of the Jaguars' tailspin, what Griffin said makes sense. Jacksonville may have been surveying all options as it tried to save its season with a quarterback change. The Jags benched Bortles twice for Cody Kessler throughout the 2018 campaign.

Griffin was once a budding superstar, winning the 2012 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He accounted for 27 touchdowns (20 passing, seven rushing) en route to leading Washington to an NFC East title and postseason berth. However, injuries derailed his career, and Kirk Cousins supplanted him as Washington's starter in 2015.

Griffin, the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, may get another shot as a starter someday. It likely won't be in Jacksonville, however.