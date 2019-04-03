Listen: Elias Wants John Cena or Undertaker Feud, Talks Current WWE Roster

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 07: Elias during the WWE Live Show at Lanxess Arena on November 7, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)
Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Elias has generally marched to the beat of his own drum since arriving on WWE's main roster, and The Drifter was certainly thinking outside of the box when he envisioned his ideal feud right now.

During an interview on SiriusXM Busted Open, Elias said he'd love the chance to go against The Undertaker or John Cena. He went on to explain his character is somewhat atypical from the Raw roster and questioned whether any of the active stars "gets me at that level."

Some may read those comments as Elias putting himself in a class above his peers. Instead, he's referring more to the fact that WWE has largely moved on from the kind of outsized gimmicks that populated the company through the 1980s and 1990s.

In that sense, Elias stands out and is a nice change of pace, which is why he might have grown so popular with fans despite a largely forgettable run in NXT.

Unfortunately for Elias, his dream of a rivalry with The Undertaker or Cena is likely to remain just that. It's unclear when or if The Undertaker will ever wrestle again, while Cena's commitments outside of WWE preclude him from making any long-term commitments.

Related

    WWE Roundup 📰

    💰 The Usos re-sign with WWE 👀 Update on Lars Sullivan 👍 RVD inks deal with Impact

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Roundup 📰

    💰 The Usos re-sign with WWE 👀 Update on Lars Sullivan 👍 RVD inks deal with Impact

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Will There Be a Payoff on Kofi's WrestleMania Arc?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Will There Be a Payoff on Kofi's WrestleMania Arc?

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Kofi, Becky Lynch Looking Stronger After SmackDown

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Kofi, Becky Lynch Looking Stronger After SmackDown

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    AEW Signs WWE HOFer Jim Ross

    'Groundbreaking' 3-year deal is the most lucrative in pro wrestling commentary history

    WWE logo
    WWE

    AEW Signs WWE HOFer Jim Ross

    'Groundbreaking' 3-year deal is the most lucrative in pro wrestling commentary history

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report