Listen: Elias Wants John Cena or Undertaker Feud, Talks Current WWE Roster

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Elias has generally marched to the beat of his own drum since arriving on WWE's main roster, and The Drifter was certainly thinking outside of the box when he envisioned his ideal feud right now.

During an interview on SiriusXM Busted Open, Elias said he'd love the chance to go against The Undertaker or John Cena. He went on to explain his character is somewhat atypical from the Raw roster and questioned whether any of the active stars "gets me at that level."

Some may read those comments as Elias putting himself in a class above his peers. Instead, he's referring more to the fact that WWE has largely moved on from the kind of outsized gimmicks that populated the company through the 1980s and 1990s.

In that sense, Elias stands out and is a nice change of pace, which is why he might have grown so popular with fans despite a largely forgettable run in NXT.

Unfortunately for Elias, his dream of a rivalry with The Undertaker or Cena is likely to remain just that. It's unclear when or if The Undertaker will ever wrestle again, while Cena's commitments outside of WWE preclude him from making any long-term commitments.