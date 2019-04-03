Million Dollar Mile: Week 2 Recap, Highlights of LeBron James, Tim Tebow's Show

John Raoux/Associated Press

CBS' Million Dollar Mile was back in action on Wednesday night after 4.07 million viewers tuned in for the series premiere last week, according to the Hollywood Reporter's Rick Porter.

The show, produced by LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment, turns athletes loose onto the streets of downtown Los Angeles.

Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is splitting his time between serving as the show's enthusiastic host and pursuing a baseball career in the New York Mets system.

Each contestant ("runner") navigates an obstacle-laden mile-long course for the chance to win up to $1 million. Not only do runners have to complete the course, but they must also do so without getting caught by "Defenders," tasked with catching them to end the game.

The first to take on the course in Week 2 was 28-year-old marathon runner Logan Cohen from New York City against 32-year-old Defender Orla Walsh, a former Division I cross country, track and soccer athlete. Cohen began with Spiraling Up as her first obstacle, while Walsh waited for Cohen's two-minute head start to expire.

Walsh arrived at Spiraling Up while Cohen was still completing it, but Cohen was able to bank $10,000 by completing the man-made spiral before Walsh caught her.

Disconcerted by Walsh's speed, Cohen headed to the exit obstacle. The exit obstacle requires competitors to climb a 15-story wall before ziplining back to Tebow. Cohen sprinted to the finish line just before Walsh caught her and went home with $10,000.

Next, Tebow was joined on stage by a fellow former Division I quarterback. Kellen Pagel, 28, from Strongsville, Ohio, played college football at both Bowling Green and the UMass before concussions ended his football career prematurely.

Enticed by the opportunity to compete in the national spotlight, Pagel accepted the Million Dollar challenge and had to outrun 20-year-old Defender Veejay Jones, the youngest Spartan Race winner in history.

Pagel traipsed toward the Energy Bars, a 100-yard jungle gym-esque obstacle. After Pagel completed Energy Bars and locked in $10,000, Tebow screamed, "It's called Million Dollar Mile, not $10,000 mile! He needs to keep going!"

And so, on Pagel headed toward his second obstacle as Jones cut his lead to one minute and 44 seconds. His next obstacle was called Windy Wall, meant to simulate rock-climbing in inclement weather. Jones arrived at Windy Wall with Pagel, but Pagel was able to finish without Jones catching him—good for $25,000.

However, Jones finished Windy Wall a minute faster than Pagel did, which trimmed Pagel's lead to 45 seconds. Even with Jones on his tail, Pagel opted to take on Flies on the Wall—a decision that proved costly as Pagel fell and had to start the course over.

Jones finished the third obstacle before Pagel and sent the former quarterback home empty-handed.

Twenty-one-year-old professional dancer Amir Yorke from L.A. hoped for better fortunes. "I really want to prove that dancers are athletes," Yorke told viewers ahead of his race. Defending the $1 million was 29-year-old Hunter McIntyre, a six-time world champion obstacle course racer.

Like Pagel, Yorke chose to maneuver Energy Bars first and made it through to claim $10,000. Yorke arrived at Flies on the Wall with his lead chopped down to one minute and 11 seconds. Unfortunately, Yorke was prone to the same fate as Pagel.

McIntyre caught up with ease, and York was sent away with nothing.

Joining Tebow next was Dashon Johnson, a 30-year-old professional MMA fighter and former chief sparring partner to Manny Pacquiao.

For Million Dollar Mile, Johnson sparred with 30-year-old Defender Emma Chapman. Chapman is the current Tough Mudder X world champion. "No one has won one million [dollars] yet, and I doubt anyone will," she said before taking on Johnson.

Chapman and Johnson traded trash talk before Johnson ran off toward his first obstacle, Momentum.

Johnson glided through the first two obstacles. Chapman closed the gap at the third obstacle, Spiraling Up, but Johnson was able to secure the bag on a guaranteed $50,000 by completing the spiral before Chapman.

Energy Bars loomed as the fourth obstacle, but Johnson worked his way through ahead of Chapman to register $10,000. After making it to six figures, Johnson wasn't satisfied. He headed for the fifth obstacle, even though he was only 18 seconds ahead of Chapman.

Johnson dove into the pool for Deep Water Solo for a chance at $250,000. He swam with ease but fell once he made it to the climbing wall at the end, which allowed Chapman to beat him.

Johnson walked away with $50,000, making him the show's richest contestant in its short history.

The next chance at $1 million will be next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.