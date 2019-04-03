WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from April 3

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from April 3April 4, 2019
The April 3 episode of NXT featured the final hype for TakeOver: New York this Friday, including appearances from tag team champions The War Raiders and a high-profile main event pitting Bianca Belair against Kairi Sane.
That main event featured a wild and chaotic conclusion that set the stage for one of the most significant matches on the TakeOver card.
What went down, who built momentum ahead of Friday's show and how did each segment grade out?
Find out with this recap of Wednesday's show.
The War Raiders in Action...Twice
Just two days before an NXT Tag Team Championship defense against Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Ricochet and Aleister Black, The War Raiders took to the squared circle for not one, but two matches.
They blew threw two unnamed local talents, the opposition getting no offense on Hanson or Rowe.
After a brief promo on Black and Ricochet, the champions battled Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude.
Another match, another one-sided affair as The War Raiders obliterated their opponents, concluding with a top rope leg drop from Hanson.
Result
The War Raiders defeated unnamed opponents, then Bononi and Jaoude
Grade
A
Analysis
This was about sending a message to the opposition ahead of a high-profile title match at TakeOver and it worked.
The War Raiders dominated the competition here and while none of the four opponents were of the caliber of Ricochet or Black, a focused and furious Hanson and Rowe may be unstoppable even for the main roster stars.
This was as smash-mouth and demolishing a performance as any squash in NXT history.
And that covers some ground.
Oney Lorcan vs. Jaxson Ryker
Oney Lorcan was seconded by Danny Burch for his match with Jaxson Ryker, who was accompanied by Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.
Ryker controlled the majority of the match, wearing Lorcan down with a power-based offense. Burch kept Cutler and Blake at bay at ringside, keeping things one-on-one.
Late, Lorcan fired off a hard-hitting comeback, complete with upper cuts and running elbows in the corner.
His flurry was cut off by a big lariat from Ryker and powerbomb ended the Bostonian's night in disappointment.
Result
Ryker defeated Lorcan
Grade
C
Analysis
There was not as much to this match as a typical Lorcan match, but there didn't have to be.
This was about putting Ryker over at the expense of an NXT star whose days with the brand are limited.
The Forgotten Sons have been heavily featured over the last month and if that booking trend is any indication, they should be prominent members of the roster.
Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair
Kairi Sane and Bianca Belair battled in the main event of Wednesday's NXT, two days before challenging Shayna Baszler in a Fatal 4-Way match also involving Io Shirai.
Sane frustrated The EST early, mocking her with her own ponytail and delivering an elbow drop from the apron. She tried for the Anchor submission but Belair fought out and seized control, working on the midsection and back of her opponent.
Sane fought out and mounted a comeback. Belair answered with a double chicken wing slam. Before a finish could be reached, Baszler hit the ring and attacked, drawing a no contest.
Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke attacked Sane and Shirai joined the fray.
The locker room hit the ring, which led to Belair press slamming Lacey Lane onto the women's division.
The show went off the air with Shirai staring at the NXT women's title.
Result
No contest
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a solid match but an even better, chaotic brawl that put just enough heat on the women's title match at TakeOver: New York.
Belair is constantly growing as a performer and it shows in a match like this.
Baszler feels like a champion about to lose her title and head to greener pastures. As it stands, she has been the perfect antagonist to Shiari, Sane and Belair.
Their match Friday could very well steal the show.