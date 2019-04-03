WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from April 3

1 of 3

Just two days before an NXT Tag Team Championship defense against Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Ricochet and Aleister Black, The War Raiders took to the squared circle for not one, but two matches.

They blew threw two unnamed local talents, the opposition getting no offense on Hanson or Rowe.

After a brief promo on Black and Ricochet, the champions battled Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude.

Another match, another one-sided affair as The War Raiders obliterated their opponents, concluding with a top rope leg drop from Hanson.

Result

The War Raiders defeated unnamed opponents, then Bononi and Jaoude

Grade

A

Analysis

This was about sending a message to the opposition ahead of a high-profile title match at TakeOver and it worked.

The War Raiders dominated the competition here and while none of the four opponents were of the caliber of Ricochet or Black, a focused and furious Hanson and Rowe may be unstoppable even for the main roster stars.

This was as smash-mouth and demolishing a performance as any squash in NXT history.

And that covers some ground.