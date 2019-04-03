Robert Kraft's Lawyers Allege Fake Bomb Threat Allowed Cameras to Be Installed

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

El propietario de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra Robert Kraft fotografiado antes de la final de la Conferencia Americana de la NFL contra Kansas City el 20 de enero del 2019 en Kansas. Kraft fue detenido en una redada de salones de masajes que en realidad son prostíbulos en la Florida. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Robert Kraft's attorneys alleged the Jupiter Police Department called in a fake bomb threat to a Florida spa before the New England Patriots owner was among those charged with soliciting prostitution. 

On Wednesday, A.J. Perez of USA Today reported Kraft's attorneys made the allegation in a court filing that is attempting to suppress video footage from the cameras the police installed after clearing out the Orchids of Asia Day Spa because of a bomb threat.

Kraft's attorneys wrote, the police "caused a phony 'suspicious package' warning to be issued for the spa in order to force an evacuation so the JPD could install hidden cameras inside several of its private massage rooms, as well as in the Spa's lobby."

One of Kraft's attorneys, Jack Goldberger, said, "This ruse concealed the execution of the warrant from the spa, its employees, and its customers, none of whom received notice of the issuance of the warrant or the placement of hidden video cameras on spa premises."

Perez noted the motion to suppress video evidence also said a Jan. 20 traffic stop of the car carrying Kraft leaving the spa had the "sole purpose of identifying Mr. Kraft—a passenger in the car—in the absence of any traffic violation or reasonable suspicion of one by the driver."

Kraft pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor solicitation charges and is seeking a jury trial, per Perez.

The Patriots owner released a public statement and apologized on March 23, which ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared:

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported on March 19 prosecutors offered to drop charges against those who allegedly solicited the prostitution if they admitted they likely would have been found guilty in a trial.

Ken Belson of the New York Times reported Kraft did not accept the deal.

Related

    Officials Dismiss Felony Charge Against Bennett

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Officials Dismiss Felony Charge Against Bennett

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    The Clear-Cut Winners of Free Agency 🙌

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    The Clear-Cut Winners of Free Agency 🙌

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Merriman Launches MMA Promotion Company

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Merriman Launches MMA Promotion Company

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cards Not Rushing Rosen Trade

    Arizona could keep 2 QBs if they draft Kyler

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cards Not Rushing Rosen Trade

    Arizona could keep 2 QBs if they draft Kyler

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report