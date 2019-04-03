Cubs News: David Bote Agrees to Reported 5-Year, $15M Contract Extension

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are off to a disappointing 1-3 start and committed six errors in an 8-0 loss to the Braves on Monday night.

However, more positive numbers have emerged for infielder David Bote on Wednesday afternoon as USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the 25-year-old has signed a five-year, $15 million extension:

ESPN's Jesse Rogers shared a clip of Bote's reaction to staying in Chicago through 2024:

"My response was, well, the fact that they even brought it up was something special. That they haven't done anything like this with anybody else means a lot, shows the faith they have in me. They've obviously seen for the last seven years the work that I've put in, and that doesn't stop now.

"It just provides even more incentives to continue to work, and obviously, the end goal is still to win the World Series. Still be the best at the end of the day. And to be on this club with these guys with that front office, I can't ask for anything better."

When Chicago won its first World Series since 1908 in 2016, Bote played for three different minor league squads across Class A, Double-A and Triple-A ball within the Cubs organization. The Cubs drafted Bote in the 18th round of the 2012 MLB draft.

Bote made his major league debut last season and appeared in 74 games, hitting .239 with six home runs and 33 RBIs. In four games this season, Bote has a .364 batting average across 13 plate appearances.

Bote's most notable major-league plate appearance of his young career came last season on Aug. 12 when he belted a walk-off grand slam with two outs against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field.

Defensively, Bote is versatile. In 2018, he played 56 games (42 starts) at third base but also appeared at second base (13 games, four starts), first base, shortstop and left field.

This season, Bote has played three games at second and one at third.

Kris Bryant is the Cubs' star third baseman, and that's not going to change. However, Javier Baez has made the shift from second base to shortstop as Addison Russell serves his 40-game suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

It seems, at least in the early going, that Bote is going to fill the newly created void at second in Russell's absence.

Bote turns 26 on Sunday.