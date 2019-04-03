Cowboys News: Dallas to Raise Ticket Prices for Regular-Season Games

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys informed season ticket holders they will be using variable ticket pricing for the 2019 season, which will lower the cost of preseason games but cause a spike during the regular season.

Stefan Stevenson of the Star Telegram reported regular-season prices will now almost double the preseason. Tickets in the best section of the stadium will cost $410 during the regular season compared to $210 in the preseason. The cheapest tickets in the stadium will be $35 in the preseason and $85 in the regular season.

"We are always evaluating feedback from our season ticket holders and adjusting policies based on that feedback," the Cowboys said in a email to season ticket holders. "Historically, all tickets were priced the same for each home game, including both preseason games. Beginning with the 2019 season, this variable ticket pricing will result in a decreased price for preseason and a higher rate for regular-season home games."

While some fans will likely be unhappy about the price increase overall, the move makes sense.

Preseason and regular-season games having the same price point makes little sense. Stars sometimes play only one series in the preseason—if they set foot on the field at all. The third preseason game is typically where Cowboys fans would get to see the most of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, but there's no guarantee that game will be played in Dallas.

Lowering the price point for preseason games may also make it possible for fans who cannot afford regular-season tickets to find a way to the stadium. It also falls in line with the secondary market trend, which often sees preseason tickets going well below their face value.

