Report: Belief NBA Denies Kristaps Porzingis Trade If Rape Case Seemed 'Strong'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis stands during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. An attorney for Porzingis acknowledges that a woman has accused the NBA star of rape, but “unequivocally” denies the allegation. Lawyer Roland Riopelle said Saturday, March 30, that the claim against the Dallas Maverick was part of an extortion attempt that is being investigated by the FBI. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The rape allegation made against Kristaps Porzingis could have impacted the trade that sent him from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks, according to Marc Stein and Kevin Draper of the New York Times

Per Stein and Draper, one person who was briefed on the trade call between the two teams "expressed the belief ... that the NBA would not have allowed the trade to go through if the case against Porzingis appeared to be strong."

Tina Moore of the New York Post reported Saturday police are investigating Porzingis after a woman said he raped her on Feb. 6, 2018the same night he tore his ACL against the Milwaukee Bucks

One New York Police Department source told Moore the woman is "believable," and she previously "discussed getting $68,000 in hush money" from Porzingis. 

In emails obtained by ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the woman contacted the Knicks' legal team last October and November in an attempt to privately mediate a $68,000 payout. 

Wojnarowski also reported the Knicks informed the Mavs of the rape allegation against Porzingis and the league had already been made aware of the situation. 

Porzingis was traded along with Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to the Mavericks for DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and two draft picks on Jan. 31. 

 

