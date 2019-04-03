Report: Belief NBA Denies Kristaps Porzingis Trade If Rape Case Seemed 'Strong'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The rape allegation made against Kristaps Porzingis could have impacted the trade that sent him from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks, according to Marc Stein and Kevin Draper of the New York Times

Per Stein and Draper, one person who was briefed on the trade call between the two teams "expressed the belief ... that the NBA would not have allowed the trade to go through if the case against Porzingis appeared to be strong."

Tina Moore of the New York Post reported Saturday police are investigating Porzingis after a woman said he raped her on Feb. 6, 2018—the same night he tore his ACL against the Milwaukee Bucks.

One New York Police Department source told Moore the woman is "believable," and she previously "discussed getting $68,000 in hush money" from Porzingis.

In emails obtained by ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the woman contacted the Knicks' legal team last October and November in an attempt to privately mediate a $68,000 payout.

Wojnarowski also reported the Knicks informed the Mavs of the rape allegation against Porzingis and the league had already been made aware of the situation.

Porzingis was traded along with Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to the Mavericks for DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and two draft picks on Jan. 31.