Former 5-Star Recruit Jahvon Quinerly Transfers from Villanova to Alabama

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jahvon Quinerly announced his decision to transfer from Villanova to Alabama, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports.

The point guard confirmed the announcement on his Twitter account:

Quinerly was a 5-star recruit for the Wildcats in the class of 2018 and the No. 29 recruit overall, according to 247Sports, and was expected to make an immediate impact for Villanova. That never materialized, however, with Phil Booth and Collin Gillespie seeing the majority of minutes at guard and Joe Cremo playing a larger role off the bench.

Quinerly, meanwhile, averaged just 3.2 points in 9.1 minutes per game, appearing in 25 of Villanova's 36 contests. After the season, he decided to leave the program.

"We had a very candid meeting and Jahvon has decided to transfer to another program," head coach Jay Wright said on April 3, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com. "We'll miss Jahvon. He's been an outstanding teammate and was an integral part of our success last season. We wish him the best as he approaches the next step in his basketball career."

Playing time may not have been any more plentiful for Quinerly had he stayed, either, with Gillespie returning and 5-star shooting guard Bryan Antoine—247Sports' No. 16 player in the class of 2019—and 4-star shooting guard Justin Moore incoming.

He decided to find a better opportunity elsewhere, which is big news for Alabama, as he could make an impact next season, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

Quinerly said Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats started recruiting him immediately after getting the job in March. The coach had spent the previous four years with Buffalo, leading the squad to a 32-4 record last season while catching the eye of the young guard.

"What they did at Buffalo is special and their offensive numbers and strategy are as good as anyone's," Quinerly said, per Daniels. "They were a top five to 10 team in every offensive category. The ball moves, they get out in transition and they created a culture where guys are super unselfish, and that's something I wanted to be a part of."

The new system could allow the guard to finally live up to his potential.

There's little question he has talent—he's an absolute flash on the court. But if he doesn't improve his defense or perimeter shooting—he shot just 33.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from three—he'll struggle to make an impact at Alabama, much as he did at Villanova.