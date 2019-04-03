Sam Darnold on New Jets RB Le'Veon Bell: 'What's Not to Love About It?'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said Wednesday he's "really excited" to play alongside new Jets running back Le'Veon Bell.

Darnold told Greg Joyce of the New York Post he's been watching tape of Bell's time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has come away impressed with how much he helped Ben Roethlisberger:

"I love it. What's not to love about it? Le'Veon's a great player. He's very instinctual, too. He's very quarterback friendly, which I've kind of noticed watching his tape a little bit. Whenever Big Ben was back there, as a quarterback you sense when time runs out, you start looking for guys and Le'Veon's always really friendly and he's always kind of right there in your vision, or he was always in Ben's vision.

"So I'm looking forward to that, just whenever I need him, just him to be that security blanket I need to check it down, and he can get yards after the catch. So I'm really excited about it."

Bell sat out the 2018 season with the Steelers after refusing to sign the one-year contract tender associated with the franchise tag.

The 27-year-old Michigan State product signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in free agency last month.

He said getting the chance to join an offense led by Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, was a key factor in choosing New York.

"Absolutely," Bell told reporters. "That's a part of it. Seeing a guy like him, so young and so talented and knowing, maybe he needs another weapon—you never know what he can do with another weapon. He's such a talented young guy. So he definitely was a valuable reason that I chose to come here."

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Right Arrow Icon

Bell was one of the league's most valuable offensive weapons during his time in Pittsburgh.

He recorded 7,996 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns across 62 appearances for the Steelers. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named First Team All-Pro twice.

Bell may take a while to reach top form after sitting out an entire year, but his arrival greatly improves the Jets' offensive upside in 2019.