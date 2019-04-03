Dodgers Suing Promotion Company over Dispute Involving Tommy Lasorda Bobblehead

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The greatest manager in Los Angeles Dodgers history was supposed to be honored with a bobblehead later this season.

Unfortunately, it appears that will not be happening as the company the Dodgers hired to produce Tommy Lasorda bobbleheads failed to come through with the product. TMZ Sports reported the Dodgers have filed a $175,000 lawsuit, saying Plan P2 Promotions failed to provide an order of 42,000 bobbleheads.

Lasorda, 91, was the Dodgers' manager from 1976-1996. He led the franchise to two World Series victories (1981, 1988) and won the NL Manager of the Year award twice (1983, 1988).

The Dodgers have 12 bobblehead nights planned for the 2019 season. TMZ notes that there are still three undetermined bobblehead giveaways, so it's possible a new company could produce ones featuring Lasorda.

Plan P2 Promotions has not commented on the matter at this time.