The Usos Reportedly Re-Sign, Lars Sullivan and Rob Van Dam in WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

The Usos Reportedly Re-Sign with WWE

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Usos re-signed with WWE "several weeks" ago.

Johnson reported that The Usos' previous contracts were scheduled to expire at the end of April, which would have allowed them to sign anywhere else, including All Elite Wrestling.

In February, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported there was "internal fear" within WWE that The Usos would not re-sign with the company.

Had The Usos decided to let their contracts run out, they could have potentially joined AEW and brought their talents to a strong tag team division that includes The Young Bucks, Lucha Bros, SoCal Uncensored, Best Friends and more.

Instead, the reigning SmackDown Tag Team champions will reportedly stick around and maintain their spot as one of WWE's premier duos.

At WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team titles against Aleister Black and Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, and The Bar in a Fatal 4-Way tag match.

Should The Usos retain, perhaps they can revive their classic rivalry with New Day after WrestleMania, especially if Kofi Kingston beats Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, and Big E and Xavier Woods are in need of an angle of their own.

Update on Sullivan's WWE Status

Lars Sullivan has yet to make his WWE main roster debut despite the airing of vignettes hyping his arrival airing in November and December.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), Sullivan is returning "imminently" and will be on WWE television "sooner than later."

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported in March that Sullivan suffered an anxiety attack in January when he was supposed to have his WWE main roster debut match. Sullivan's debut never happened and he hasn't been seen on WWE TV since.

Satin also reported in March that Sullivan was "in a good place" after seeking some professional hope, but noted that it was unclear if he would ever return to WWE.

It was previously rumored that Sullivan was supposed to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35. As of now, neither Sullivan nor Cena are advertised for a WrestleMania match.

If Sullivan's return is indeed imminent, an impromptu match between him and Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All would be a significant way to bring him back. Failing that, debuting Sullivan on the Raw or SmackDown Live after WrestleMania would also be impactful.

Given his combination of size, in-ring acumen and speaking ability, Sullivan has the potential to make a big splash on the main roster if and when he returns.

RVD Signs with Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling announced Wednesday that it signed former TNA World Heavyweight, ECW Heavyweight and WWE champion Rob Van Dam to a contract.

RVD was already set to team with Sabu against Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix at Impact's United We Stand event on Thursday, but by signing a deal with Impact, it means he will also be part of the company's television tapings on April 29.

The 48-year-old veteran told Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News the following about his decision to sign with Impact and what it entails:

"It looks like you are going to be seeing my face around for the foreseeable future. We have an agreement to where I will be sticking after the show on Thursday. It does have a beginning and an end, but they can extend, so this is something to start us off. I had agreed to one match, and then we talked about and discussed doing their upcoming tapings after the show on Thursday and a couple of television tapings over the next few months. We looked at the schedule moving forward, and they asked if I was available. I told them I was.

"We will see how it goes. It's a pretty friendly schedule, which has always been important to me. I want to be home more and on the road less. That’s still something I’ve done since I left WWE in 2007. Impact with their schedule and the position they want me to fill for my career seems like a perfect situation. Hopefully it will be mutually beneficial, and we will see 'The Whole F'N Show' back on television. Let's see how all these new guys matchup to me. I'm not there to compete with the guys who have stolen all my moves (laughs). I'm pretty much there to be myself."

Van Dam hasn't worked an extensive schedule since leaving WWE in 2014 after a one-year stint, but he has still been a strong presence on the independent wrestling scene. Due to Impact's fairly infrequent taping schedule, RVD likely won't have to work often in the coming months despite signing a deal.

RVD previously worked for Impact Wrestling from 2010-2013, and he was a top star for much of that run, winning both the World Heavyweight and X-Division titles.

Van Dam may have a slightly different role this time around in terms of putting over younger performers, but he still figures to be a major asset to Impact for as long as he sticks around.

