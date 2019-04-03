Giannis on Joel Embiid Calling Himself Most Unstoppable Player: 'Good for Him'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 17: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at Fiserv Forum on March 17, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't necessarily agree with Joel Embiid's recent bragging. 

The Milwaukee Bucks star praised Embiid Wednesday but thinks he might have gone too far, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez:

Embiid made sure to let everyone know how good he was after the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Boston Celtics last month:

The center had 37 points and 22 rebounds in the victory.

Of course, Antetokounmpo has been even better during the course of the season with averages of 27.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Those numbers have plenty of people talking about him, including in reference to the NBA MVP race, even if he isn't pronouncing himself unstoppable.

Related

    Are LeBron's MVP Days Over?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Are LeBron's MVP Days Over?

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Fixed Shooting Slump by Wearing Contacts 👁️

    GOAT shooter just fixed his eyesight

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Fixed Shooting Slump by Wearing Contacts 👁️

    GOAT shooter just fixed his eyesight

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Will FAs Pick Clips over Lakers? Nets over Knicks?

    10 NBA execs and scouts rank how desirable Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Nets are as FA spots. Here are the results ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will FAs Pick Clips over Lakers? Nets over Knicks?

    10 NBA execs and scouts rank how desirable Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Nets are as FA spots. Here are the results ➡️

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ja Morant to Declare for Draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Ja Morant to Declare for Draft

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report