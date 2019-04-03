Giannis on Joel Embiid Calling Himself Most Unstoppable Player: 'Good for Him'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't necessarily agree with Joel Embiid's recent bragging.

The Milwaukee Bucks star praised Embiid Wednesday but thinks he might have gone too far, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez:

Embiid made sure to let everyone know how good he was after the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Boston Celtics last month:

The center had 37 points and 22 rebounds in the victory.

Of course, Antetokounmpo has been even better during the course of the season with averages of 27.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Those numbers have plenty of people talking about him, including in reference to the NBA MVP race, even if he isn't pronouncing himself unstoppable.