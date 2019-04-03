Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Cardinals Could Draft Kyler Murray, Keep Both QBs

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly are still uncertain about their quarterback situation and remain open to numerous possibilities going forward.

The team has the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft and likes top prospect Kyler Murray, but last year's first-round pick, Josh Rosen, remains on the roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the latest info on the Cardinals' strategy:

"They could, in fact, keep both quarterbacks until they decide not to," Rapoport said. "They are not going to give Josh Rosen away."

Rosen had an up-and-down first season in the NFL, tossing 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions in 14 games (13 starts). He had a 66.7 quarterback rating, and the team had just a 3-10 record in his starts.

However, the Cardinals reportedly believe the 22-year-old is better than every quarterback prospect in the class besides Murray.

"This is a guy they really, really like, so it is going to take a very, very good offer to trade Rosen," Rapoport said.

According to Joel Klatt of Fox Sports, the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants have all shown interest in trading for Rosen. The Washington Redskins are another possibility, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Having that many suitors could drive the price up, perhaps giving the Cardinals what they are looking for in a trade.

Still, Arizona will likely have to make a decision before it ends up with two young quarterbacks and wastes one on the bench.