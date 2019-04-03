Report: Jamie Dixon in Contract Talks to Become New UCLA Basketball Head Coach

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

UCLA's search for a new men's basketball coach has led the school to engage TCU's Jamie Dixon in contract talks.

Per ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello, Dixon's representatives and UCLA "have engaged on contract parameters and his buyout" at TCU, but no deal has been agreed to at this point.

The Bruins have been in the market for a new full-time head coach since firing Steve Alford on Dec. 31 following a 7-6 start to the 2018-19 season.

Murry Bartow served as UCLA's interim coach, posting a 10-10 record over the season's final 20 games.

Per The Athletic's Seth Davis, UCLA tried to lure John Calipari away from Kentucky by offering him a deal worth $48 million over six years.

Despite that heavy interest from the Bruins, Calipari confirmed on his radio show he's agreed to a new lifetime contract to remain at Kentucky.

Dixon has gone 68-41 with one NCAA tournament appearance in three seasons at TCU. He agreed to a contract extension with the Horned Frogs last April that runs through 2023-24.

Prior to being hired at TCU, Dixon spent 13 seasons at Pittsburgh. The 53-year-old led the Panthers to a 328-123 record, 11 NCAA tournament appearances, two Big East regular-season titles and one Big East tournament title.