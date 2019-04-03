Jimmy Butler Opens Up About Nearly Quitting Basketball | Take It There S1E1

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

  1. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  2. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  3. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  4. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  5. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  6. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  7. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  8. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  9. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  10. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  11. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  12. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  13. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  14. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  15. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  16. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  17. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  18. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  19. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  20. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

Right Arrow Icon

Diva? Bully? Toxic? Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler sets the record straight on his past and opens up on why he almost quit playing basketball in college on the premiere of Take It There with Taylor Rooks.

Watch Take It There every Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

(Warning: Video contains NSFW language.)

Related

    Report: Ja Morant to Declare for Draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Ja Morant to Declare for Draft

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Ja the Best Prospect Outside of Zion?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Ja the Best Prospect Outside of Zion?

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Will FAs Pick Clips over Lakers? Nets over Knicks?

    10 NBA execs and scouts rank how desirable Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Nets are as FA spots. Here are the results ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will FAs Pick Clips over Lakers? Nets over Knicks?

    10 NBA execs and scouts rank how desirable Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Nets are as FA spots. Here are the results ➡️

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Are LeBron's MVP Days Over?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Are LeBron's MVP Days Over?

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report