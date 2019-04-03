Alisson Becker Says There Is No 'Vanity' in Liverpool Dressing Room

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has praised the collective mindset in the team's dressing room.

The Reds have been enjoying a remarkable season, as they sit top of the Premier League and are in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The addition of the Brazil international has been key to their success, as Liverpool currently boast the best defensive record in the top flight.

Speaking about the Reds squad, Alisson said there are no egos and that has helped the team in their pursuit of silverware this season, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

"In football generally there can be a lot of vanity. Some players only look to themselves and can be selfish in only focusing on their own interests. At this club I don't see that, I see everyone looking for the same goal and working to achieve it.

"We have our goals and we are fighting for them—to win the league and everything we are playing in, the Champions League as well. This is a great team, always focused on the next game and the challenge. We can't choose what we go for—if we could we would choose both!"

Liverpool lead Manchester City by two points in the Premier League after they beat Tottenham Hotspur with a last-gasp goal at Anfield on Sunday, but the champions have a game in hand and can go back to the summit when they host Cardiff City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The Reds have the look of a team that is battling for one another, as evidenced by the manner in which they have secured late wins this season.

While they have benefitted from individual errors from opposition players at times, Liverpool have remained in games and preserved a positive mindset.

Per OptaJoe, the Reds have earned a reputation for scoring late goals in the Premier League era:

City boss Pep Guardiola spoke of how he reacted to Liverpool's late win over Tottenham, per BBC Sport:

Alisson may have endured a ropey game against Spurs, but overall he has been a tremendous signing for the Reds.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent said he was lucky not to cost his team in Sunday's 2-1 win:

Not only is he assured in many aspects of his goalkeeping, but the Brazilian has also showcased his quality with the ball at his feet. The manner in which he's distributed from deep has been crucial to Liverpool's attacking play this season, helping set attacks in motion.

The 26-year-old has contributed to a juggernaut of a team. Football journalist Daniel Storey summed up just how well Liverpool have performed this season:

The title is still in City's hands, although their run-in is more challenging than Liverpool's. In terms of the Champions League, the Reds have a favourable tie, as they face FC Porto in the quarter-finals, with the first leg to be played at Anfield on Tuesday.

With a major trophy in sight, there is likely to be more nervy matches for Liverpool fans to endure this season. Supporters will hope Alisson is a little more settled in some of these crunch contests.