Pep Guardiola on Benjamin Mendy Nightclub Video: 'I'm Not His Father'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he has no control over the conduct of defender Benjamin Mendy after footage emerged of the player in a nightclub.

Per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, a video appeared on social media of Mendy out on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. The left-back, who City signed from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for £52 million, is said to have trained later in the day after being absent for the clash against Fulham in the Premier League.

When asked about the player, Guardiola said it is down to Mendy to make his own decisions, per Jackson.

"They are old enough to know what they have to do, I'm not his father," said the City boss. "I would prefer him to go home earlier but I don't control the players in that situation. I'm not frustrated, I'm a relaxed guy. It might not look like it, but I sleep quite well. [And] yes—he's fit."

Sam Lee of Goal relayed more of what Guardiola had to say on the matter at his press conference on Tuesday:

Here is the clip in question, featuring the 24-year-old City star:

Per Jackson, Guardiola has previously suggested a left-back may be on the club's list of transfer targets in the summer, as Mendy has struggled to cement his place in the XI since arriving at the Etihad Stadium. It was reported by ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith in January that City are interested in Leicester City star Ben Chilwell.

Injuries have hampered Mendy's progress at the Etihad Stadium, as he has made just nine starts in the Premier League this season and featured in the XI only four times in the top flight last term.

While Mendy has showcased a vibrant personality during his time in England and appears to be a popular player in the City dressing room, according to Lee there have been concerns among the club's staff that the defender isn't fully focused on his football:

In September, Mendy was late to a training session having spent the night watching the heavyweight boxing showdown between Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.

When he has been on the field in City colours, Mendy has shown he has quality. The left-back is a menace when he raids forward down the flanks, with his searing speed and pinpoint delivery giving the team a different attacking edge.

Due to the injury issues endured by Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko has stepped into the role and thrived in recent weeks.

With City still in contention for four trophies at this late stage of the season, the team has clearly been able to excel without Mendy and you wonder whether Guardiola may begin to consider him as a dispensable member of his squad.