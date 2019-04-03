NCAA Bracket 2019: Final Four Teams, Updated Schedule and Picks

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

March Madness is coming to a close, and although there are only three NCAA tournament games remaining, each one should provide some exciting action to end the college basketball season.

The Final Four begins on Saturday night and concludes with the national championship game on Monday night. In a tournament that has been dominated by the top seeds, it's not surprising to see No. 1 seed Virginia, No. 2 seed Michigan State, No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 5 seed Auburn as the four remaining schools.

Virginia, Texas Tech and Auburn have never won a national championship, while Michigan State has only won two, and none since 2000.

Bracket

Final Four Schedule (All Times ET)

Saturday

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia, 6:09 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 8:49 p.m., CBS

Monday

National championship game, 9 p.m., CBS

Predictions

Auburn over Virginia

This tournament didn't have many big upsets, but it's not too late for Auburn to help alleviate that issue.

Coming off wins over No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 2 seed Kentucky, the Tigers are currently playing their best basketball of the season. Prior to their current 12-game winning streak, they were 18-9.

But after finishing fourth in the SEC during the regular season, Auburn went on a run to win the conference tournament championship, which led into its run to the Final Four.

Virginia will be a difficult opponent, but Auburn has the excellent perimeter shooting that should be necessary to upset the Cavaliers. If the Tigers can pick up the tempo against a team that typically plays at a slow pace, then an upset could certainly be in the cards.

"Coming into the season, our goals were to go to the Final Four and be able to compete for a national championship," Auburn junior guard Jared Harper said, according to AL.com. "I think our whole work this whole summer and the preseason and during the whole season was for this exact moment right here for what we want to do as a team and how we want to build on our legacy as a team."

Michigan State over Texas Tech

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

There are quite a few reasons to pick Michigan State to not just beat Texas Tech, but to go on to win the national championship.

First, the Spartans are led by veteran coach Tom Izzo, who has had plenty of success over his career, including leading Michigan State to its last national championship in 2000.

The Spartans also have a dynamic playmaker in junior Cassius Winston at point guard, and he's arguably the best player remaining in the NCAA tournament. Winston is playing well of late, and Michigan State's offense runs through him.

Finally, the Spartans are coming off their biggest win of the season, as they beat No. 1 overall seed Duke in the Elite Eight round. The Blue Devils were a popular pick to win the national title this year, but they lost a close game to Michigan State.

"My goal is to win as much as I can win the right way," Izzo said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "My goal is to make as many people happy that are fans and my goal is to make sure my players understand that to do great things it's going to be very, very, very difficult."