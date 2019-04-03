Maurizio Sarri Says Chelsea Need to Win a Trophy to Satisfy Supporters

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri has said the only way to get Chelsea fans on side will be to deliver silverware.

Blues supporters made their displeasure at the Italian's management of the team known once again on Sunday as Chelsea scraped to a fortunate 2-1 win at Cardiff City.

Per the Press Association's Ed Elliott (h/t MailOnline), Sarri said:

"I know only one way (of satisfying supporters)—we have to win matches. We have to try to win a trophy. I know only this way.

"I think that, in the future, we will be able to fight for the top. At the moment, we are not playing our football very well.

"We need to improve playing our way of football. So we are trying to do this, but it's not easy.

"It's not easy, especially in the first season because we started to work only in the middle of July. At the beginning of August, we played the first official match."

Sarri arrived at Chelsea on July 14, a day after the club parted with his predecessor, Antonio Conte. Chelsea's first match of the season came in the Community Shield on August 5.

The Blues lost that match to Manchester City, but they did not lose again until November 24 after making an excellent start to the campaign.

Chelsea have struggled in recent months, though, losing seven times in all competitions in 2019, with players seemingly finding it difficult to implement Sarri's philosophy.

Blues supporters called for the coach to leave the club as they laboured against Cardiff on Sunday, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard:

Asked if he might change the team's style of play, Sarri said: "No, because I need to believe in what I do. Otherwise, for me, it's impossible for me to pass my ideas to the players."

He also called on Chelsea fans to get behind the team:

It's understandable Sarri is wedded to the approach that saw his Napoli side play some of the most attractive football in Europe, and if he does manage to replicate it successfully in the Premier League Chelsea fans will have plenty to cheer about.

However, silverware could appease them in the meantime, and the Blues have one chance left this season in the UEFA Europa League.

Chelsea play Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals, and if they get through that, they will play either Benfica or Eintracht Frankfurt for a place in the final.

Amid that campaign, Sarri needs to keep delivering wins on the domestic front as the Blues battle for a place in the top four, and he might also get fans on side by using Callum Hudson-Odoi more.

The 60-year-old is set to hand the England international his first Premier League start:

There's no reason not to deploy the 18-year-old at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday—waiting until Monday's clash with West Ham United will only prolong supporters' frustrations.

Whether the youngster plays or not, nothing less than back-to-back home wins will do before they resume their Europa League campaign on April 11.