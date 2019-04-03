NBA Rumors: Nuggets' Tim Connelly Targeted to Replace Wizards' Ernie Grunfeld

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

Denver Nuggets general manager Tim Connelly looks on as the team's first-round draft pick in the NBA draft, Emmanuel Mudiay, is introduced during an NBA basketball news conference Friday, June 26, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards reportedly have their eye on the Denver Nuggets as they search for their next team president.

On Tuesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic cited league sources who said Washington has identified Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly as a candidate to replace Ernie Grunfeld. This comes after the Wizards announced Grunfeld was fired as the president.

Senior vice president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard is serving as the interim president for the Wizards as they search for a replacement.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

