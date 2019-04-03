NBA Rumors: Nuggets' Tim Connelly Targeted to Replace Wizards' Ernie Grunfeld

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards reportedly have their eye on the Denver Nuggets as they search for their next team president.

On Tuesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic cited league sources who said Washington has identified Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly as a candidate to replace Ernie Grunfeld. This comes after the Wizards announced Grunfeld was fired as the president.

Senior vice president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard is serving as the interim president for the Wizards as they search for a replacement.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.