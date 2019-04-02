Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams Reportedly to Be Named Texas A&M Head Coach

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams yells during the first half of the team's second-round game against Liberty in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams is reportedly set to become the next head basketball coach at Texas A&M, according to Jon Rothstein of CBSSports.com.

Williams is expected to meet with the players Wednesday night and then be formally introduced at a press conference on Thursday.

The coach has spent the past five years at Virginia Tech after spending time at Marquette and New Orleans.

The 46-year-old has a 253-155 record at the Division I level, including 100 wins with the Hokies, although he completed a tremendous turnaround in his most recent location.

After taking over a program that went three years without a winning season and was 9-22 the year before he was hired, Williams needed only two seasons to get to 20 wins with the Hokies. In 2018-19, his fifth year with the program, he helped the squad reach its second Sweet 16 in program history.

The team nearly knocked over No. 1 overall seed Duke before suffering a 75-73 loss.

At Marquette, the coach reached the Sweet 16 in three straight seasons, including one run to the Elite Eight.

As successful as he has been in his previous stops, Williams is a Texas native who has worked as an assistant for the Aggies before becoming a head coach. His familiarity could make this a natural fit as he tries to turn around another program.

Texas A&M is only one year removed from a trip to the Sweet 16, but Billy Kennedy was fired this year after a disappointing 14-18 season.

With plenty of returning talent, this team could be a real threat in the SEC next season.

