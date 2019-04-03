NIT 2019: Texas vs. Lipscomb Championship Schedule and Predictions

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

One of the most recognizable men's college basketball programs takes on the NIT version of Cinderella in Thursday's NIT championship game at Madison Square Garden.

Texas took advantage of three home games and then avenged a pair of regular-season losses to TCU in the semifinals to earn its berth in the NIT championship.

Lipscomb emerged from its bracket as the No. 5 seed and took down Wichita State to get a rare opportunity to knock off Texas inside one of the nation's most famous arenas.

The Bisons won their first three games of the tournament on the road and used a second-half comeback to dispense of Wichita State in the semifinals to set up the dream matchup with the Longhorns.

2019 Men's NIT Championship Info

Date: Thursday, April 4

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Prediction

Lipscomb over Texas

Lipscomb can become the second mid-major team to capture the men's NIT crown in the last four years Thursday, and it has the best player of the tournament on its side.

Senior Garrison Matthews continued his on-fire scoring form by netting 34 points in the come-from-behind victory over Wichita State Tuesday.

Tuesday's offensive explosion moved Matthews' NIT point total up to 115 points, and he enters the final with 78 points in the last two games.

Although Texas has played strong defense of late, it won't be able to contain Matthews, who can score in a variety of ways.

On Tuesday against Wichita State, Matthews knocked down five three-pointers, made four more field goals and went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.

While Matthews will receive the bulk of the attention from the Texas defense, he isn't the only Lipscomb player capable of getting hot and changing the complexion of the contest.

Senior Rob Marberry comes into the championship with a trio of double-digit point performances in the NIT against Davidson, UNC Greensboro and Wichita State.

Although junior Kenny Cooper only had four points in the semifinal, he still handed out 10 assists, and he's going to cause problems to Texas' backcourt.

Shaka Smart's Longhorns should come into Thursday with plenty of confidence after holding TCU to a 28.3 field-goal percentage, but they will have a harder time limiting the output of Lipscomb's top scorers.

Texas can try to rely on its defense, but it needs to increase its offensive production to keep up with the Bisons.

The Longhorns have scored 126 points in their last two games, while Lipscomb's 71-point output Tuesday was the first time it scored under 80 points in the NIT.

As long as Matthews and Marberry continue their recent scoring form Thursday night, the Bisons out of the Atlantic Sun division will leave New York City with a championship.

