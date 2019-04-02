Video: Watch Bryce Harper Blast Home Run vs. Nationals in Return to Washington

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Nationals fans know all about watching Bryce Harper hit home runs at Nationals Park, but they had to see him do it in a visiting jersey for the first time Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Phillies right fielder drilled a two-run homer to right-center field in the eighth inning of his first game back in his old stomping grounds:

It surely felt good for Harper to launch one against his former team after the fans greeted him with boos prior to the game. He even drew a petty tweet from the Nationals' official Twitter page when he struck out in his first at-bat against Max Scherzer:

Harper's long ball was his third in four games this season, and his Phillies are yet to lose with an eye on returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season. They added Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura and Andrew McCutchen this past offseason and have already seen the moves pay dividends.

As for Washington, it will need to find a way to replace Harper's lost production if it is going to win the National League East for the third time in four years.