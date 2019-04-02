Highlights: Russell Westbrook Erupts for 20-20-20 Triple-Double vs. Lakers

Highlights: Russell Westbrook Erupts for 20-20-20 Triple-Double vs. LakersApril 3, 2019
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook accomplished something that hadn't been done in 51 years Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The guard finished with 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds in the 119-103 win, becoming the first player to finish with 20-20-20 since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.
Per the NBA's official account, Chamberlain is the only other player to accomplish the feat; he had 22 points, 21 assists and 25 rebounds in 1968.
After the game, Westbrook said he dedicated the performance to Nipsey Hussle, a rapper who was shot and killed Sunday.
OKC THUNDER @okcthunder
Historic night for Russell Westbrook. 20 points // 20 rebounds // 21 assists https://t.co/T3tVWiOIvK
While we have grown accustomed to the guard producing triple-doubles on a near nightly basis, the latest showing was something you won't see too often at this level.
