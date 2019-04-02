Highlights: Russell Westbrook Erupts for 20-20-20 Triple-Double vs. Lakers

Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games Right Arrow Icon

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook accomplished something that hadn't been done in 51 years Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The guard finished with 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds in the 119-103 win, becoming the first player to finish with 20-20-20 since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.

Per the NBA's official account, Chamberlain is the only other player to accomplish the feat; he had 22 points, 21 assists and 25 rebounds in 1968.

After the game, Westbrook said he dedicated the performance to Nipsey Hussle, a rapper who was shot and killed Sunday.

While we have grown accustomed to the guard producing triple-doubles on a near nightly basis, the latest showing was something you won't see too often at this level.