Lonzo Ball Sues Alan Foster over Alleged Embezzlement from BBB

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball has filed a lawsuit against Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for allegedly using a "fraudulent scheme" to steal more than $1.5 million, according to TMZ Sports.

The lawsuit also says Foster "threatened to expose the Ball family with false information to the public" after he was confronted about the missing money.

Ball severed ties with Foster following the feud, per Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN.com.

Foster owns 16.3 percent of the company, but according to the lawsuit, the Ball family had no knowledge of the fact that he had gone to prison for his role in a Ponzi scheme.

They now believe he only got close to the family to steal money once Lonzo made it to the NBA.

"I've always believed in the best in people. Regretfully, I put my complete trust in Alan Foster to manage my son's business affairs," LaVar Ball, Lonzo's father, told Shelburne and Lavigne. "At the end of the day, family comes first, and I support Zo wholeheartedly. Together, we will make this right."

Lonzo appears to be distancing himself from the Big Baller Brand, having recently covered up a BBB tattoo on his arm.

Meanwhile, LaVar said the "brand is good," per TMZ Sports, and proclaimed the shoe company will live on beyond the Foster situation. 

Related

    Spurs’ Defensive Woes Will Doom Them in Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Spurs’ Defensive Woes Will Doom Them in Playoffs

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Depth, Three-Point Shooting Limit OKC’s Playoff Ceiling

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Depth, Three-Point Shooting Limit OKC’s Playoff Ceiling

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Channing Frye Jokes He'll Remember LBJ for His 'Smelly Breath'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Channing Frye Jokes He'll Remember LBJ for His 'Smelly Breath'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Sign-and-Trade Ideas for NBA Stars

    Picking deals for upcoming free agents 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sign-and-Trade Ideas for NBA Stars

    Picking deals for upcoming free agents 🔮

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report