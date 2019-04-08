Greatest March Madness Finals Games in NCAA Tournament History

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

College basketball owes its fans a memorable men's national championship game after last year's showing.

While Villanova supporters will surely remember their 79-62 romp over Michigan fondly, the game was never in doubt in the second half. Neutral fans could be forgiven if they turned the game off before the final buzzer, as the Wildcats left little doubt who would cut down the nets.

There are plenty of final games that have delivered throughout the sport's history, though, and here is a look at the best.

1. Villanova defeats Georgetown 66-64 in 1985

2. Villanova defeats North Carolina 77-74 in 2016

3. North Carolina defeats Georgetown 63-62 in 1982

4. North Carolina State defeats Houston 54-52 in 1983

5. Indiana defeats Syracuse 74-73 in 1987

6. North Carolina defeats Kansas 54-53 in triple-OT in 1957

7. Kansas defeats Memphis 75-68 in OT in 2008

8. Michigan defeats Seton Hall 80-79 in OT in 1989

9. Connecticut defeats Duke 77-74 in 1999

10. North Carolina defeats Michigan 77-71 in 1993

11. Syracuse defeats Kansas 81-78 in 2003

12. Kansas defeats Oklahoma 83-79 in 1988

13. Arizona defeats Kentucky 84-79 in OT in 1997

14. Arkansas defeats Duke 76-72 in 1994

15. Duke defeats Butler 61-59 in 2010

Game results are courtesy of the NCAA's official website.

Some of these games make the cut for the iconic moments that will live on forever.

In 1982, the North Carolina Tar Heels arrived at the national championship game against Georgetown with a loaded roster that featured James Worthy and Sam Perkins.

Worthy poured in 28 points, but it was a freshman by the name of Michael Jordan who drilled the game-winning jumper from the wing that launched him into superstardom.

It was far from the only famous moment in the 1980s, as North Carolina State head coach Jim Valvano ran his way into America's heart in 1983 after his team stunned the dominant Houston side that included future NBA stars Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon.

The Wolfpack held for the final shot in a tie game, but Dereck Whittenburg airballed a desperation heave.

There was just enough time for Lorenzo Charles to gather the rebound and dunk in the winner at the buzzer, sending his coach sprinting across the floor looking for anyone to hug.

Some of the moments will live in infamy, including Chris Webber's blunder in the 1993 title game against North Carolina.

He called a timeout down the stretch when Michigan didn't have any remaining, leading to a technical foul and costing the Fab Five the opportunity to win the national title.

Butler's Gordon Hayward didn't make a mistake like that, but he instead just missed hitting what would have been the most famous shot in NCAA men's basketball history.

His underdog Butler Bulldogs trailed the mighty Duke Blue Devils by two in the final seconds of the 2010 title game, and his half-court shot that would have won it just rimmed out.

There are also multiple memorable sequences that led to the inclusion of the 2008 title game between Kansas and Memphis and the 2016 title game between Villanova and North Carolina.

The showdown between the Tigers and Jayhawks featured Derrick Rose, Chris Douglas-Roberts and head coach John Calipari on Memphis' side and Mario Chalmers, Darrell Arthur and head coach Bill Self on Kansas' side.

It appeared as if Rose and Co. were going to cut down the nets when they built a nine-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, but missed free throws from Memphis and timely shooting from the Jayhawks changed the tenor of the game. Chalmers then drilled a monumental three to force overtime, and Kansas finished the win in fashion.

As for 2016, North Carolina's Marcus Paige hit an unreal three-pointer with his legs kicked in different directions while airborne to tie the game with 4.7 seconds remaining. It was the moment before the moment, though, as Villanova's Kris Jenkins drilled the game-winner on the ensuing possession at the buzzer.

The Wildcats also top the list for their 1985 efforts, although that was more for the overall storyline than the incredible finish.

It was the first year the tournament expanded to 64 teams, and they still remain the lowest seed to win the championship as a No. 8.

Joe Boozell of NCAA.com noted they "clawed their way through the tournament that year" with wins of five points or fewer in their first three games, and then they stunned Patrick Ewing and a Georgetown powerhouse looking for its second consecutive title.

Virginia and Texas Tech will both look to add their names to this memorable list during Monday's contest, but they have a high bar to clear.