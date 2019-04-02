Video: Watch Zion Williamson Make Hoop Retract Toward Ceiling with Dunk

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

Duke's Zion Williamson (1) goes up to dunk against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Duke star Zion Williamson apparently isn't done making highlights even after the end of his team's season.

The freshman was back in the gym in a pickup game and came through with arguably his biggest dunk of the year, causing the entire backboard to shake:

Williamson has produced incredible dunks throughout the college basketball season, but he showed he is capable of even more when the cameras aren't on him.

The Blue Devils saw their season come to an end Sunday with a one-point loss to Michigan State in the Elite Eight. The next stop for the forward is likely the NBA, as he is favored to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Until then, he will apparently spend his time embarrassing whoever lines up against him in the gym.

