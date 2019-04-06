Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE WrestleMania 2019

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Wrestling fans, rejoice! While much of the build to WWE’s biggest show has been lackluster as usual, the actual WrestleMania 35 match card is so full of talent that the show is guaranteed to be entertaining.

With top matches such as Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins; Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair; and Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, there is at least one match at WrestleMania that will give the WWE Universe what they want.

Here is the match card, predicted winners, stipulations and potential spoilers for the 2019 edition of WrestleMania.

Match Title / Stipulation Predicted Winner Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins Singles match for Universal Championship Seth Rollins Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch Triple Threat for Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships Becky Lynch Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston Singles match for WWE Championship Kofi Kingston Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese Singles match for Cruiserweight Championship Buddy Murphy Triple H vs. Batista No Holds Barred match Triple H Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin Singles match Kurt Angle Shane McMahon vs. The Miz Falls Count Anywhere match The Miz AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton Singles match Randy Orton André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Battle Royal Braun Strowman Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio Singles match for the United States Championship Samoa Joe Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Bálor Singles match for Intercontinental Championship Finn Balor Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Singles match Roman Reigns The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (c) vs. The Divas of Doom vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax and Tamina Fatal 4-Way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Banks and Bayley The Usos (c) vs. The Bar vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev Fatal 4-Way for SmackDown Tag Team Championships Black and Ricochet The Revival (c) vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder Tag team match for the Raw Tag Team Championship Revival WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal Battle Royal Asuka

John Cena Working a Match at WrestleMania?

The WrestleMania card currently lists 16 matches, but there are still rumors swirling WWE legend John Cena could be booked to wrestle Sunday.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com), Cena has signed a deal to work a match, but it remains unclear who he will be facing. Meltzer said that while he doesn’t know what Cena will be doing, it will have nothing to do with Kurt Angle’s retirement match.

While Meltzer says Cena won’t wrestle Angle, that would be the perfect role for the 16-time champion. Angle can come out and give the fans what they want by destroying Baron Corbin in a matter of seconds.

Then, the Olympic gold medalist can get what he wants by going out on his back to Cena.

Will Undertaker Wrestle Sunday?

Another Superstar who could be in store for action Sunday is The Undertaker. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported The Deadman would be in New Jersey for WrestleMania 35 this weekend.

Undertaker has become synonymous with WrestleMania, yet he has been absent from the build and the vast majority of the advertising for the show. If he appears this year, WWE missed an opportunity to use his image to help sell the company’s biggest event of the year.

With Finn Balor bringing out The Demon for his Intercontinental Championship match against Bobby Lashley, Undertaker could distract Balor during the bout and cost him the victory, setting up a long-term storyline that culminates with a match in Saudi Arabia or at SummerSlam.

Undertaker could also simply attack Elias, which would be an acceptable consolation prize.

Lars Sullivan Debuting Soon?

One of the names that has circulated the rumor mill the most in recent months is Lars Sullivan, who could be ready to make his main roster debut at any time, including WrestleMania.

Meltzer wrote in a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com) that Sullivan’s debut is imminent and will take place sooner than later, despite saying there is no clear timetable for his return.

If Sullivan is available for Sunday’s WrestleMania show, the perfect place to have him debut would be in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Not only does the company have the chance to make Sullivan look dominant by letting him clear out several Superstars from the Battle Royal, but the WWE could also build to a marquee matchup against Braun Strowman.

