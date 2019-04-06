Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE WrestleMania 2019

Donald Wood@@Donald_WoodFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

Actor John Cena speaks on stage during the CinemaCon Paramount Pictures Exclusive Presentation at the Colosseum Caesars Palace on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Wrestling fans, rejoice! While much of the build to WWE’s biggest show has been lackluster as usual, the actual WrestleMania 35 match card is so full of talent that the show is guaranteed to be entertaining.

With top matches such as Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins; Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair; and Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, there is at least one match at WrestleMania that will give the WWE Universe what they want.

Here is the match card, predicted winners, stipulations and potential spoilers for the 2019 edition of WrestleMania.

MatchTitle  / StipulationPredicted Winner
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth RollinsSingles match for Universal ChampionshipSeth Rollins
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky LynchTriple Threat for Raw and SmackDown Women's ChampionshipsBecky Lynch
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi KingstonSingles match for WWE ChampionshipKofi Kingston
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony NeseSingles match for Cruiserweight ChampionshipBuddy Murphy
Triple H vs. BatistaNo Holds Barred matchTriple H
Kurt Angle vs. Baron CorbinSingles matchKurt Angle
Shane McMahon vs. The MizFalls Count Anywhere matchThe Miz
AJ Styles vs. Randy OrtonSingles matchRandy Orton
André the Giant Memorial Battle RoyalBattle RoyalBraun Strowman
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey MysterioSingles match for the United States ChampionshipSamoa Joe
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn BálorSingles match for Intercontinental ChampionshipFinn Balor
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyreSingles matchRoman Reigns
The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (c) vs. The Divas of Doom vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax and TaminaFatal 4-Way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team ChampionshipBanks and Bayley
The Usos (c) vs. The Bar vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and RusevFatal 4-Way for SmackDown Tag Team ChampionshipsBlack and Ricochet
The Revival (c) vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack RyderTag team match for the Raw Tag Team ChampionshipRevival
WrestleMania Women's Battle RoyalBattle RoyalAsuka

John Cena Working a Match at WrestleMania?

The WrestleMania card currently lists 16 matches, but there are still rumors swirling WWE legend John Cena could be booked to wrestle Sunday.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com), Cena has signed a deal to work a match, but it remains unclear who he will be facing. Meltzer said that while he doesn’t know what Cena will be doing, it will have nothing to do with Kurt Angle’s retirement match.

While Meltzer says Cena won’t wrestle Angle, that would be the perfect role for the 16-time champion. Angle can come out and give the fans what they want by destroying Baron Corbin in a matter of seconds.

Then, the Olympic gold medalist can get what he wants by going out on his back to Cena.

Will Undertaker Wrestle Sunday?

Another Superstar who could be in store for action Sunday is The Undertaker. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported The Deadman would be in New Jersey for WrestleMania 35 this weekend.

Undertaker has become synonymous with WrestleMania, yet he has been absent from the build and the vast majority of the advertising for the show. If he appears this year, WWE missed an opportunity to use his image to help sell the company’s biggest event of the year.

With Finn Balor bringing out The Demon for his Intercontinental Championship match against Bobby Lashley, Undertaker could distract Balor during the bout and cost him the victory, setting up a long-term storyline that culminates with a match in Saudi Arabia or at SummerSlam.

Undertaker could also simply attack Elias, which would be an acceptable consolation prize.

Lars Sullivan Debuting Soon?

One of the names that has circulated the rumor mill the most in recent months is Lars Sullivan, who could be ready to make his main roster debut at any time, including WrestleMania.

Meltzer wrote in a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com) that Sullivan’s debut is imminent and will take place sooner than later, despite saying there is no clear timetable for his return.

If Sullivan is available for Sunday’s WrestleMania show, the perfect place to have him debut would be in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Not only does the company have the chance to make Sullivan look dominant by letting him clear out several Superstars from the Battle Royal, but the WWE could also build to a marquee matchup against Braun Strowman.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).

Related

    WWE NXT TakeOver New York Results 🔥

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE NXT TakeOver New York Results 🔥

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Gargano Beats Cole at NXT TakeOver: New York to Win NXT Title

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Gargano Beats Cole at NXT TakeOver: New York to Win NXT Title

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Baszler Retains Women's Title at NXT TakeOver: New York

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Baszler Retains Women's Title at NXT TakeOver: New York

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Walter Wins WWE UK Title

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Walter Wins WWE UK Title

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report