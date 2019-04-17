Russell Wilson: Seahawks Have 'Super Bowls to Win' After Signing $140M Contract

Cody Glenn/Getty Images

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks shared their excitement after officially putting pen to paper on a contract extension.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Wilson and the Seahawks agreed to a four-year, $140 million deal with a $65 million signing bonus. That made Wilson the NFL's highest-paid player on a per-year basis.

Wilson's contract includes a no-trade clause and will run through 2023, per Schefter.

After the Seahawks officially announced Wilson's deal, the Pro Bowl quarterback explained that signing his new deal was an easy decision:

"For me, for my family and for [agent] Mark [Rodgers], we love Seattle, and it's the place I want to be. I've always wanted to be here. When I first got drafted in 2012, I wanted to be here forever. This helps solidify that. I've got many more years to go and a lot more winning to do—we've got more Super Bowls to win. I'm excited about that.”

Wilson tweeted a video early Tuesday morning saying he and the Seahawks had reached a deal just ahead of his self-imposed deadline:

The 30-year-old was heading into the final year of his contract and set to make $17 million in base salary.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider cited the team's fans in his comments about Wilson's extension.

"I'm very excited for Russell and his family, as well as the entire Seahawks family," he said. "But most importantly, I'm excited for the 12s to have a quarterback of Russell's caliber for the next five years."

Head coach Pete Carroll commented on Wilson's importance to the Seahawks:

"Russ has been a huge factor in everything that has happened, and this allows us to stay on track with continuing to push to find that consistency. Russell is a unique player, a unique competitor. It's rare the way he's just so consistently connected to competing and battling. To keep that factor as part of the program is just a real positive for our fans and for everyone. We're all fortunate to see this happen."

Wilson's previous contract negotiations dragged on through the summer of 2015 until they were finally completed in training camp.

He told reporters he would have been willing to play out the 2019 season without a new contract had one not been agreed upon by April 15.

"Oh, yeah, if that's what I've got to do," he said. "It's business and everything else and I know essentially after this season I could potentially be a free agent, that kind of thing. I don't think that way—I see myself being in Seattle. I love Seattle, special place for me. I also understand it's a business world and everything else."

A five-time Pro Bowler who already has a Hall of Fame resume, Wilson was not going anywhere. Even if the saga continued into next offseason, the Seahawks would have used their franchise tag before allowing him to hit free agency.

Leon Halip/Getty Images

A "game manager" over the first few years of his career, he has blossomed into one of the most dangerous all-around quarterbacks in football. His 69 touchdown passes over the last two seasons are seven more than any other quarterback, and he remains a dangerous and smart runner outside the pocket.

Cam Newton is the only quarterback to rush for more yards over the last two seasons, and Wilson is seventh on the all-time list for rushing yards by a quarterback. He needs just 24 yards to surpass Fran Tarkenton and ascend to No. 6.

"Why can't I be the best quarterback to ever play the game one day?" Wilson said in 2017. "I'm not right now. I've got a long way to go. But one day, you know?"

Aaron Rodgers previously held the record for the largest contract given to a quarterback at four years, $134 million.