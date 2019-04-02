NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson Gives Seahawks April 15 Contract Extension Deadline

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

If the Seattle Seahawks are going to give Russell Wilson a new contract this offseason, they will have to act quickly.

Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Wilson has set an April 15 deadline for the Seahawks to complete a deal.

While less than two weeks remain before that date, Jake Heaps of 710 ESPN Seattle reported negotiations between Wilson and the Seahawks "have started becoming more active as of late."

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in January a new deal for Wilson is "very much in our plans."

Wilson is entering the final season of a four-year, $87.6 million deal he signed in 2015. His $17 million base salary in 2019 is tied with Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning for 12th among quarterbacks, per Over the Cap.

Drafted 75th overall by Seattle in 2012, Wilson has established himself as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. The 30-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler and helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII to cap the 2013 season.

Wilson set a career high with 35 touchdown passes in 2018 and had a 65.6 completion percentage.