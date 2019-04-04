Ranking MLB's 10 Most Prematurely Hyped Players Entering 2019

0 of 10

Associated Press

Perhaps it's bad form to rain on parades before they've had a chance to get going, particularly where exciting up-and-comers in Major League Baseball are concerned.

But, well, so be it.

Last week, we put on our skeptic hat and looked at 10 established MLB stars who may not live up to the hype in 2019. This week, we're going to turn our attention to 10 supposed breakout candidates—all of whom have MLB experience—who have much to prove before they can achieve stardom of their own.

We're not saying these guys aren't talented. We're more so using them as examples of how absurdly difficult it is to be a good baseball player. And to keep things fair, we've even second-guessed a few players from our own list of breakout candidates.

We'll start with the guy who has the least to prove and end with the player who has the most.