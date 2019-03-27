10 MLB Superstars Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2019

2 of 10

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Jake Arrieta's first year with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 was a tale of two seasons.

There was Arrieta's solid first half when he put up a 3.23 ERA. Then there was his less-than-solid second half when his ERA ballooned to 5.04. It turned out he was pitching through an injured left knee, on which he had surgery in January.

If he can stay healthy throughout 2019, Arrieta might get back to what he was doing in the first half of last season, in which case he'd look a lot more like a $25 million-per-year pitcher.

Given that Arrieta is a 33-year-old with a lot of innings under his belt, however, there can only be so much optimism about whether that will happen. And even if it does, he may not be out of the woods.

Like Jon Lester, Arrieta is coming off an alarming dip in his strikeout rate. That this happened despite an increase in his average fastball velocity suggests his real problems lie elsewhere. To this end, it's noticeable that his slider has gotten flatter and that he doesn't change speeds like he used to.

The Phillies only need Arrieta to be a capable No. 2 behind Aaron Nola, but even that could be a struggle if he can't lower his red flags.