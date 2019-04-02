WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 2

8 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE champion Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston sat across from each other, ready to sign the contract that would make their WrestleMania match official.

Bryan signed the contract, then took the time to "educate" the WWE Universe. He blamed Kingston's 11-year frustration on complacency. He implored the masses not to wait for someone to push you the way Kingston has.

The No. 1 contender, having heard enough of Bryan dictate his own brand of education to the masses. He rose from his seat, told Bryan he had watched and studied the champion's journey to the title. "You don't know me. You don't know what I've been through!" he exclaimed.

Kingston signed the contract, tossed it to Michael Cole and ended the show as intense and focused as we have ever seen him.

Grade

A

Analysis

A rivalry that did not need to be any more hype got it in the form of a phenomenal promo by two guys who may have just elevated their contest to the "most must-see" status.

Kingston has been phenomenal over the last two months and Bryan has been as quietly consistent a fantastic heel as anyone in recent memory. His character has been truly fun to watch evolve and develop with every passing week and he has earned this right to defend in a high-profile bout.

In the most significant promo of his career, Kingston made the fans a believer and now enters WrestleMania the Superstar expected to leave with gold around his waist.