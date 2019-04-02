Triple H Talks Chyna, John Cena at WrestleMania 35, Drew McIntyre in WWE Roundup

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Triple H Talks Chyna's HOF Induction

On Saturday night, Chyna will take her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside D-Generation X stablemates Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn.

Chyna will be inducted posthumously after dying in 2016 from an overdose of alcohol and multiple prescription drugs. When Chyna was alive, she was often viewed as one of the biggest stars who wasn't yet in the Hall of Fame.

In an interview with CBS Sports' State of Combat (h/t Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc.com), Triple H talked about why now is the right time for Chyna's induction:

"After she left the business and everything else prevented [her Hall of Fame induction] for a period of time, it's funny because people look at it and go, 'Finally, they are putting her in.' But she's going into a class with Honky Tonk Man. Like, he's just getting in there and is a generation before. It's not a time-limit type thing. ... I'm thrilled that it's this year, partly because finally the time has passed where everything can just happen and it can be right for her where the moment of putting her in the Hall of Fame for this manner is about her accomplishments and not about anything else. That was always my bigger point of this. You can't do it when [the negative] becomes the conversation. The conversation needs to be about her accomplishments and what she did here."

After leaving the wrestling business, Chyna starred in adult films, which may be the "negative" Triple H was referring to. Also, Chyna left WWE on bad terms in 2001 after Triple H, who she was previously in a relationship with, began dating Stephanie McMahon.

There is no denying Chyna's impact on the business, as she was one of the first women to wrestle men, and remains the only woman to have ever won the Intercontinental Championship.

Chyna's in-ring accomplishments are legendary, and there was never any question that she deserved to be immortalized by WWE.

Cena's WrestleMania Status Uncertain

It is reportedly still unclear what type of role John Cena might have in WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

According to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Cena has wrapped filming the movie Playing with Fire, but it isn't yet known if he will wrestle a match at WrestleMania.

Previously, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Middleton) reported that Cena was in negotiations to compete at WrestleMania and was likely to agree to a match.

Cena has wrestled sparingly since losing to The Undertaker at last year's WrestleMania, and he hasn't competed in a match since wrestling twice on Raw in January. Even so, it is difficult to imagine WrestleMania without Cena.

He has at least appeared in every WrestleMania since WrestleMania 19, and he has had a match at every WrestleMania since WrestleMania 20 with the exception of WrestleMania 32, although he did have an in-ring altercation with The Wyatt Family.

If there is a plan in place for Cena to wrestle, Kurt Angle would seem to be the ideal opponent.

Angle has a scheduled match against Baron Corbin, but he could dispatch of Corbin quickly, which could then lead to Cena laying down a challenge.

Cena's first main roster match was against Angle, and he also inducted Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame. Everything would come full circle if Cena gives Angle a sendoff, and it seems too perfect for it not to happen.

McIntyre Talks WrestleMania Match vs. Reigns

Drew McIntyre won't be competing for a title at WrestleMania 35, but he is confident that he and Roman Reigns will do something special.

In an interview with DC 101 (h/t Ross Kelly of WrestlingInc.com), The Scottish Psychopath talked about his expectations for his WrestleMania clash with The Big Dog:

"I got the butterflies, I've got the nerves. The day that stops is the day I retire. I feel beyond ready and with someone like Roman, who like you say is used to that big stage, a phenomenal performer and so physical like myself. I know we're bringing something that no one else will be able to compete with because we're two big physical guys. It's going to be a war. It's going to be great."

Facing Reigns is a huge spot for McIntyre, as Reigns headlined each of the previous four WrestleManias. Also, it will be Reigns first singles match since announcing his leukemia was in remission.

WrestleMania 35 will mark McIntyre's first WrestleMania singles match as well after many ups and downs during his time with the company.

McIntyre was once called The Chosen One, but he was released in 2014 before reaching his potential. He returned to WWE a changed man in 2017, and he has quickly become one of the company's top heels.

By sharing the ring with Reigns at WrestleMania, McIntyre will have a chance to show that he's world championship material, which is something that seemed unlikely just a few years ago.

