Tom Izzo Says He Needs 2019 NCAA Title to 'Validate' His Career at MSU

Michigan State's Tom Izzo knows what a second championship would mean for his legacy.

"I need to validate it for me, I don't need to validate it for them," Izzo told reporters Tuesday. "I have my own goals and dreams and I have my own aspirations of what I want to do. What I want to do is put Michigan State University in rare air."

Izzo would become the 16th head coach in men's college basketball history to win multiple titles if Michigan State is able to win two more games. The Spartans have reached seven Final Fours under Izzo but have only once won the national championship.

    

