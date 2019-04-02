Johnny Manziel to AAF Players: 'Save Your Money' amid Reports League Will Fold

Wade Payne/Associated Press

With the future of the Alliance of American Football in doubt, Johnny Manziel offered some financial advice to his fellow players.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Action Network's Darren Rovell reported Tuesday the AAF is suspending operations and could fold altogether.

Manziel noted the tough position that players are in as a result:

Manziel signed with the AAF in March and joined the Memphis Express. He's 5-of-8 passing for 61 yards with an interception while backing up Brandon Silvers. He has also run for 38 yards on five carries.

Now, Manziel's AAF career, along with that of many others, may be over. The league, which comprises eight teams, announced last October that 515 players had signed contracts. Polian said last July that players would receive three-year non-guaranteed deals worth $250,000.

According to Rovell, AAF co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian were at odds with Tom Dundon, one of the league's primary financial backers. Whereas Ebersol and Polian wanted the AAF to grow more slowly before forging a partnership with the NFL, Dundon wanted to expedite that process.

Dundon told USA Today's Kevin Allen and Mike Jones last week the AAF's inability to work together with the NFL Players Association was threatening the league's existence.

Rovell reported Dundon obtained unilateral control of the AAF board when he invested in the league, so he alone could potentially decide whether the AAF continues or ceases to exist.

The AAF is supposed to enter into Week 9 of the 10-week regular season starting Saturday, with the playoffs set to kick off April 21 and the championship slated for April 27.