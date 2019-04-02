Suns' Jamal Crawford Says He Wants to Return for 20th NBA Season at Age 39

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

Phoenix Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov, right, talks with Suns guard Jamal Crawford during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Darren Abate/Associated Press

Jamal Crawford isn't calling it quits just yet. 

The 39-year-old Phoenix Suns guard told Gina Mizell of The Athletic that he wasn't even considering retirement despite what has been a tough year with the Suns:

"Oh, no. That's the part I hate—the perception because of how things went this year. You may look at the numbers and (see) I'm only taking six shots a game. I think it's to be applauded (for me to) say, 'Hey, when I go in, I'm not going to jack up every shot.'

"This is the most assists I've averaged (since 2008-09). I'm truly trying to see others grow. I think we should look at that part of it. I'm passing more than I ever have."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Giannis Has 'No Time' for 'MVP Drama'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Has 'No Time' for 'MVP Drama'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside a Senator's Fight for NCAA Player Pay

    'It's a Civil Rights Issue'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside a Senator's Fight for NCAA Player Pay

    'It's a Civil Rights Issue'

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report

    Why So Many Stars Are Putting Up MVP Numbers

    Due to increase in pace and skill, this handful of players could be dropped into any season in history and compete for MVP

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why So Many Stars Are Putting Up MVP Numbers

    Due to increase in pace and skill, this handful of players could be dropped into any season in history and compete for MVP

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Sign-and-Trade Ideas for NBA Superstars

    How capped-out squads can still land KD, Kawhi, Jimmy and more

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sign-and-Trade Ideas for NBA Superstars

    How capped-out squads can still land KD, Kawhi, Jimmy and more

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report