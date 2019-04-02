Suns' Jamal Crawford Says He Wants to Return for 20th NBA Season at Age 39

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Jamal Crawford isn't calling it quits just yet.

The 39-year-old Phoenix Suns guard told Gina Mizell of The Athletic that he wasn't even considering retirement despite what has been a tough year with the Suns:

"Oh, no. That's the part I hate—the perception because of how things went this year. You may look at the numbers and (see) I'm only taking six shots a game. I think it's to be applauded (for me to) say, 'Hey, when I go in, I'm not going to jack up every shot.'

"This is the most assists I've averaged (since 2008-09). I'm truly trying to see others grow. I think we should look at that part of it. I'm passing more than I ever have."

