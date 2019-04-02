Wilfried Zaha, Aaron Wan-Bissaka 'Have a Price,' Admits Roy Hodgson

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said the Eagles have no interest in selling prized duo Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka but admitted the club has to be realistic and every player has his price, amid links with Manchester United and Manchester City.

Per Ed Malyon of the Independent, Hodgson noted both have long-term contracts, strengthening Palace's position, but admitted incoming offers will be assessed:

"The good thing for me is one has a five-year contract (Zaha) and one has a four-year contract (Wan-Bissaka).

"The club is certainly in no way advertising them or promoting them as saleable objects. We would be more than happy to keep them.

"But we just have to remain realistic and see what happens. If offers come in they will obviously be assessed, like everything else.

"As I heard Manuel Pellegrini quite rightly say the other day [when discussing Declan Rice's future]: every footballer player does have a price."

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

According to Malyon, Wan-Bissaka has become the team's most wanted man, with both United and City keen on his services. He linked Zaha to Borussia Dortmund, who see him as a possible Jadon Sancho replacement, but the Manchester Evening News reported the Red Devils are also keeping their eye on him:

Zaha joined the Eagles from United after failing to make the grade at Old Trafford, but he has realised his potential since then, becoming one of the Premier League's most exciting wingers.

His tremendous blend of technical ability and speed would be a welcome addition at his former club, who have been hamstrung by the lack of a natural winger in the squad throughout the season.

While the 26-year-old will undoubtedly be a wanted man in the summer, it's Wan-Bissaka who has emerged as the top prize at Selhurst Park. The youngster has been collecting silverware for his fine performances:

Formerly an attacker, the 21-year-old has become one of the most promising right-backs in the sport, courtesy of his well-rounded skill set and impressive vision.

His attacking contributions are excellent, which isn't surprising considering his past as a winger, but he's also a defensive standout:

He signed an extension in August and isn't expected to push for a transfer in the summer, but interested clubs may make an offer to Palace that is just too good to pass up. United, in particular, could use his services, as they seek an upgrade over Antonio Valencia.