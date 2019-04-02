Report: Prosecutors Seeking Eyewitness Testimony Against Patriots' Robert Kraft

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

FILE - In this July 29, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses a room full of reporters to make a statement condemning NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's action upholding New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's four game
Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

Prosecuting attorneys are reportedly looking into potential eyewitnesses who can help their soliciting prostitution case against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, prosecutors are in the process of building their argument against Kraft for a potential jury trial, "including potential eyewitness testimony in the event other evidence is suppressed."

Kraft officially pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of solicitation last week, per CNN's Steve Almasy

The Patriots owner also requested a jury trial in the case with a court hearing scheduled in West Palm Beach on April 9. 

Kraft was among 25 people involved in the alleged solicitation at a day spa in Florida that was part of a larger investigation involving human trafficking. Authorities said they have video evidence showing the 77-year-old at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa on two different occasions in January.

Kraft's lawyers filed a motion last week to have the video evidence tossed out on the grounds its use was to "spy" on him "while they were in the private rooms of a licensed spa."

In addition to Kraft's ongoing legal battle, he could be subject to discipline by the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy.

