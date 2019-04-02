Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Has 'No Time for Drama' amid NBA MVP, Title Chases

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

On the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo is dominating opponents, putting together an MVP-worthy season. Off the court, the Greek Freak isn't interested in any of the drama that can infiltrate an NBA lifestyle and seep into the locker room.

"There's no reason for drama," he told Frank Isola of The Athletic. "We're winning. Everyone is playing well. There's no time for drama."

It's not that the Milwaukee Bucks star can't appreciate a bit of drama. He just prefers when it doesn't involve him:

For the 24-year-old, winning is the thing.

"Giannis wants to win; we all want to win," Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry told Isola. "He wants to be able to compete for a championship. As long as we stay competitive, I believe he'll stay here. In fact, other free agents will want to come to Milwaukee to play with Giannis. All Giannis wants is an opportunity to win. That's what we all want."

The Bucks have done a lot of winning this season. The team sits at 58-20, tops in the Eastern Conference and the NBA by three games. The sixth-year pro has led the way, averaging 27.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 24.6 percent on three-pointers.

In many seasons, those numbers would make him an easy choice as MVP, given the success of the Bucks. But James Harden is averaging an absurd 36.4 points per game along with 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds, so the MVP debate will be an interesting—and likely divisive—conversation.

Don't expect Antetokounmpo to weigh in too heavily, though.

"I'm definitely trying to avoid it; I don't want to think about it," he said last week of the MVP talk, per Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I just want to do my job. ... Trying to get better, trying to improve and trying to play basketball at a high level, and everything's going to take care of itself."