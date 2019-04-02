Duke's Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Headline 2019 AP All-America 1st Team

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke Blue Devils freshmen Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett headlined the 2019 Associated Press All-America squads.

The squads were announced Tuesday, and Murray State star Ja Morant also earned a first-team spot.

2019 AP All-America Teams

First Team

Zion Williamson, Duke, Freshman

Grant Williams, Tennessee, Junior

RJ Barrett, Duke, Freshman

Ja Morant, Murray State, Sophomore

Cassius Winston, Michigan State, Junior

Second Team

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga, Junior

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, Sophomore

Markus Howard, Marquette, Junior

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, Senior

Carsen Edwards, Purdue, Junior

Third Team

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia, Junior

Dedric Lawson, Kansas, Junior

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga, Junior

PJ Washington, Kentucky, Sophomore

Kyle Guy, Virginia, Junior

This is just the latest individual honor for Williamson, who was named the ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, made the All-ACC first team and took home the Wayman Tisdale Award as the nation's top freshman after he averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

Barrett had a strong performance as well, averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. While a knee injury sidelined Williamson down the stretch, Barrett averaged 26.2 points over six games. He too earned All-ACC honors.

The Williamson-Barrett duo led the Blue Devils to a 32-6 record, an ACC tournament title, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and an Elite Eight appearance.

Not to be overshadowed, Morant was the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and averaged 24.5 points, 10.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. He led the Racers to a 28-5 record and a spot in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

With 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds in a first-round victory over Marquette, Morant became just the eighth player since 1984 to record a triple-double in the Big Dance.

Grant Williams was named the SEC Player of the Year after he led the Tennessee Volunteers in both scoring (18.8 ppg) and rebounding (7.5 rpg). In January, Tennessee earned a No. 1 AP ranking for just the second time in school history. The Volunteers went 31-6 before they bowed out in the Sweet 16.

Michigan State star Cassius Winston rounded out the first team after he averaged 18.9 points and 7.6 assists per game as a junior. The 6'1", 185-pound guard guided the Spartans to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title as well as the conference tournament championship.

Winston is the only member of the first team whose season is still alive. Michigan State will take on Texas Tech in the Final Four on Saturday after the Spartans upset Williamson, Barrett and Duke in the Elite Eight.