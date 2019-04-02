Sergio Aguero out vs. Cardiff, Could Miss FA Cup Semi-Final with Injury

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Cardiff City and is a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The Citizens can restore a one-point lead over current leaders Liverpool if they beat Cardiff at the Etihad Stadium, but Guardiola confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that Aguero will be unavailable.

He said: "He didn't train for the last two days and tomorrow is not able, so hopefully for Saturday or Tuesday. But we will see the evolution of the next days."

The Argentina hitman leads the Premier League's Golden Boot race with 19 goals this season, though four players are right on his heels with 17 goals apiece:

Guardiola has looked to Gabriel Jesus as the back-up to Aguero this season and is likely to call upon the Brazilian for Wednesday's home game against the Bluebirds.

Jesus has scored 17 goals despite making only 18 starts this campaign, with six of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

There's little need for the Citizens to fear a short-term absence for their main source of goals. Of the 12 matches City have played this season without Aguero, they've failed to win only one (2-0 vs. Chelsea).

That said, there's a noticeable difference between Aguero and Jesus when it comes to reliability in front of goal. Aguero recently celebrated a scoring return from the international break as City beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday:

City can ill afford to drop points in the Premier League title race, although one would bank on the big-spending Etihad powerhouse to beat 18th-place Cardiff even with a few key absences.

Saturday's semi-final opposite Brighton at Wembley Stadium isn't quite as assured. City are then set to travel to Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final next Tuesday.

Aguero will be needed if City are to be at their sharpest for that fixture, with City in a race against time to get their most lethal finisher back fit for their title run-in on three fronts.