Real Madrid's Florentino Perez: Bernabeu Redevelopment Will Begin After Season

Real Madrid's Florentino Perez: Bernabeu Redevelopment Will Begin After SeasonApril 2, 2019
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has announced that planned redevelopment of the club's Santiago Bernabeu stadium will begin at the end of the season.
At an event on Tuesday, Perez said that construction can begin soon as Real look to revamp their 81,000-capacity venue, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:
Florentino at new Bernabeu event "With all planning issues now approved we can move onto the construction stage. Next week we will sign the contract for financing to start work as soon as possible once this season ends.”
Florentino at new Bernabeu event “In 2009 we started a long path, which has not been easy.... but we will have the best stadium in the world, cutting edge, technologies, most comfortable, most secure etc etc"
Real Madrid shared a video of what the Bernabeu will look like once the renovations have been completed:
🆕🏟 ¡Así será el nuevo estadio Santiago Bernabéu! #HalaMadrid https://t.co/80Mvkm0aDO
Per El Pais' David Alvarez (h/t Corrigan), Perez was granted approval on a €525 million (£451 million) budget for the project at the club's AGM.
The president added that the renovations will be funded by the increased revenue they are expected to generate.
In 2016, Perez said sale of the stadium's naming rights could also finance the project, though that would appear to no longer be the case, as Corrigan observed.
Madrid's mayor, Manuela Carmena, was also in attendance at the event and gave further insight into the spending on the project:
Madrid mayor Carmena "All the work around the stadium, all the parks and gardens, will be paid for by Real Madrid."
The club's revamp of the Bernabeu comes amid a reported overhaul of the squad this summer.
According to L'Equipe (h/t Adam Newson on Sky Sports), Los Blancos are prepared to spend in excess of £400 million (€466 million) to land Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba.
Perez Unveils New Bernabeu Design