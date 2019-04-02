Cowboys Rumors: DE Randy Gregory Agrees to New Contract After Robert Quinn Trade

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys on the sidelines in the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Jaguars 40-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reached a one-year extension with defensive end Randy Gregory following the Robert Quinn trade, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Per Pelissero: "$310,000 of existing 2019 salary [will be] converted to signing bonus. Added year worth $735,000, more with escalator."

Gregory was suspended indefinitely in February for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

The 26-year-old Gregory is coming off the most productive season of his career, as he ranked second on the team with a career-high six sacks and 15 quarterback hits.

His talent has never been in question, but his ability to stay on the field has.

A second-round pick in 2015, Gregory has yet to appear in all 16 regular-season games. In fact, he had appeared in just 14 total games prior to last season.

An ankle injury cost him four games as a rookie in 2015 before his off-field issues came into play. He received a pair of suspensions in 2016 that wound up sidelining him for a combined 14 games, and he missed the entire 2017 campaign as the result of a substance-abuse violation.

TMZ Sports reported in April 2017 that Gregory had failed his seventh drug test and had blown off NFL officials. Through it all, he has piled up more games in suspensions (30) than he has played (28) through four seasons.

No timetable has been announced for Gregory's latest ban, but according to Pelissero, the Cowboys are optimistic that he will play at some point in 2019. If not, the team will still hold another year of control on its young pass-rusher.

Gregory's suspension combined with the uncertainty surrounding Demarcus Lawrence's contract situation made adding a pass-rusher a priority for Dallas. Quinn, meanwhile, is a two-time Pro Bowler who recorded 6.5 sacks in his lone season with the Miami Dolphins last year.

Related

    Witten Feels ‘Like a Little Kid’ in His Return to Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Witten Feels ‘Like a Little Kid’ in His Return to Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys
    via Dallas Cowboys

    Arkansas LB Dre Greenlaw Visiting HOU, SF, SEA, DAL

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Arkansas LB Dre Greenlaw Visiting HOU, SF, SEA, DAL

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    AB Offers Advice to NFL Players Unhappy with Current Teams

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Offers Advice to NFL Players Unhappy with Current Teams

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: Lions Sign C.J. Anderson

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Lions Sign C.J. Anderson

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report