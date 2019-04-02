Cowboys Rumors: DE Randy Gregory Agrees to New Contract After Robert Quinn Trade

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reached a one-year extension with defensive end Randy Gregory following the Robert Quinn trade, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Per Pelissero: "$310,000 of existing 2019 salary [will be] converted to signing bonus. Added year worth $735,000, more with escalator."

Gregory was suspended indefinitely in February for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

The 26-year-old Gregory is coming off the most productive season of his career, as he ranked second on the team with a career-high six sacks and 15 quarterback hits.

His talent has never been in question, but his ability to stay on the field has.

A second-round pick in 2015, Gregory has yet to appear in all 16 regular-season games. In fact, he had appeared in just 14 total games prior to last season.

An ankle injury cost him four games as a rookie in 2015 before his off-field issues came into play. He received a pair of suspensions in 2016 that wound up sidelining him for a combined 14 games, and he missed the entire 2017 campaign as the result of a substance-abuse violation.

TMZ Sports reported in April 2017 that Gregory had failed his seventh drug test and had blown off NFL officials. Through it all, he has piled up more games in suspensions (30) than he has played (28) through four seasons.

No timetable has been announced for Gregory's latest ban, but according to Pelissero, the Cowboys are optimistic that he will play at some point in 2019. If not, the team will still hold another year of control on its young pass-rusher.

Gregory's suspension combined with the uncertainty surrounding Demarcus Lawrence's contract situation made adding a pass-rusher a priority for Dallas. Quinn, meanwhile, is a two-time Pro Bowler who recorded 6.5 sacks in his lone season with the Miami Dolphins last year.

