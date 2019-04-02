Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for the Top Stars at WWE WrestleMania 35

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Careers can be made, enhanced or even ended at WWE WrestleMania each and every year, and almost every wrestler competing on the card this year is facing up to either a dream or nightmare scenario for their position in the company moving forward.

Whether that be the capture or forfeiting of championship gold, or a career-defining opportunity that comes with a win at the biggest pay-per-view of the year, the futures of almost every Superstar WWE possesses could look different in a week's time after Mania has taken place.

That is just as true for the guys at the top of the card as it is for those at the bottom.

With so many blockbuster matches planned, and a huge card to look through, here's a prediction of some dream and nightmare scenarios for a handful of the top stars competing at Mania this weekend.