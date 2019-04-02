Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for the Top Stars at WWE WrestleMania 35

Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for the Top Stars at WWE WrestleMania 35April 2, 2019
Careers can be made, enhanced or even ended at WWE WrestleMania each and every year, and almost every wrestler competing on the card this year is facing up to either a dream or nightmare scenario for their position in the company moving forward.
Whether that be the capture or forfeiting of championship gold, or a career-defining opportunity that comes with a win at the biggest pay-per-view of the year, the futures of almost every Superstar WWE possesses could look different in a week's time after Mania has taken place.
That is just as true for the guys at the top of the card as it is for those at the bottom.
With so many blockbuster matches planned, and a huge card to look through, here's a prediction of some dream and nightmare scenarios for a handful of the top stars competing at Mania this weekend.
Triple H
The Game puts it all on the line this weekend at WrestleMania, but does a dream scenario for him necessarily involve a victory to save his career?
Not exactly.
After so many years of competing at the highest level, bowing out at WrestleMania would be a fitting way for his career to end, like so many legendary competitors before him.
So if the match itself is fantastic and leaves fans on their feet by the final bell, even if the result goes against Triple H, it doesn't mean it can't be a dream finish for one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time.
The nightmare scenario would be his career ending in unspectacular fashion. WWE has clearly done everything possible to ensure the match is a hit by adding a stipulation that will make the bout brutal and a worthy addition to the WrestleMania card, but if it's a disappointment and The Game loses, that would be a sad way to end such an incredible career.
Even if it is to be a defeat that signals the end of his career this weekend, it doesn't have to mean Triple H's in-ring career ends in disappointing circumstances.
Becky Lynch
Stephanie McMahon moved the goalposts on Monday night when it was announced that the winner of Sunday's main event at WrestleMania 35 will take both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship.
That doesn't change the importance of a victory for Becky Lynch this weekend, however, who has to win the match to cap off a huge rise to the top of the company over the past six months.
The Man is fully deserving of victory this weekend, and her dream Mania scenario would be pinning Charlotte Flair to finally end their lengthy rivalry and allow the duo to head their separate ways, Lynch on Raw and Flair likely on SmackDown.
But inevitably, a defeat of any kind for Lynch would be a nightmare, and would leave her immediate future in limbo. Without a title to speak of, would she stay on Raw, or go back to SmackDown and take her place among the pack again on Tuesday nights?
WWE has spent so long building Lynch into the powerhouse superstar she deserves to be, that a defeat on Sunday would be damaging to say the least.
Daniel Bryan
The WWE champion heads into WrestleMania in unfamiliar territory for the first time in years.
Bryan has spent so many recent Mania shows going in as the underdog and the man fans are desperate to see win against all the odds. This weekend, however, he's the man holding the title, with Kofi Kingston positioned as a very realistic threat to his reign with the WWE Championship.
Bryan's dream WrestleMania plans would see him escape with the title in circumstances that at least managed to continue his feud with Kingston heading out of Mania. Who knows, that could involve a returning Harper attacking Kingston, or even Rowan using his influence and power to distract Kofi.
But a clean win for Bryan would be a devastating setback for Kingston, so that can't be allowed to happen.
As for the nightmare scenario for Bryan, it would be losing the title clean. With WWE doing away with mandatory rematches for former champions, there needs to be a legitimate reason for Bryan to stay in the title picture moving out of Mania, something his recent heel turn definitely merits.
So even if it's Kingston taking advantage of a distraction to secure a win, Bryan has to return on SmackDown the following Tuesday with a purpose and reasoning for a rematch.
Without that? He could slide back down into the mid-card. And that wouldn't be good for anyone.
Seth Rollins
There's no doubting that the dream scenario for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania is making sure he leaves with the Universal Championship, but it's also about more than that for one of the most important wrestlers WWE has on its roster at present.
Rollins may have seemingly exposed a vulnerability in Brock Lesnar on Monday's go-home show in taking down the champion, but there can't be any controversy attached to a victory for Seth this weekend.
In order to set up an explosive reign with the Universal Championship heading out of Mania, Rollins has to win clean. No distractions, no shenanigans, just Seth Rollins showing that he's the man capable of heading up Raw, and the WWE as a whole, moving into the summer.
The nightmare scenario, much like the dream one, is just as obvious. Should Seth leave WrestleMania without the Universal Championship, then weeks of build-up will have been a complete waste.
It would be hard to re-capture the momentum that Seth has spent months building to get to this point, especially when he feels ready to take on the main event slot for a prolonged period of time.
Seth can't lose just for the sake of Lesnar scoring another pointless win. It would be a disaster for WWE.